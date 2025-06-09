Okomera Opens Pre-Orders For Ocentra, The Central Engine For Automated Organoid Screening
"Ocentra brings simplicity and scalability to complex biology," said Sidarth Radjou, CEO of Okomera . "Researchers can now shorten the journey from sample to actionable data."
Dr Pierre Savagner , INSERM Researcher at Gustave Roussy, the system's first user, added:
"I first saw this technology in 2019 and recognized a strong potential for preclinical ex-vivo studies. Ocentra could make that vision a robust, user-friendly reality."
Where to meet Okomera:
The team will be exhibiting at VivaTech, Paris (11–14 June) and attend the BIO International Convention, Boston (16 –19 June) and welcomes attendees to discuss pre-order opportunities.
For media enquiries or to schedule a meeting, contact Sidarth Radjou (CEO) at [email protected] .
About Okomera
Okomera builds smart instruments that combine microfluidics, automation, and AI to transform organoid screening in drug discovery.
Photo -
Logo -
SOURCE Okomera
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
CommentsNo comment