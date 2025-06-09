Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Okomera Opens Pre-Orders For Ocentra, The Central Engine For Automated Organoid Screening

2025-06-09 07:31:38
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Powered by microfluidics, Ocentra is a plug-and-play benchtop instrument that automates organoid formation and multiplexed screenings . Requiring as few as 50 cells per organoid, it enables versatile assays on fresh or frozen biopsies -including small-molecule, biologic, immune co-culture, and CRISPR with lentiviruses. After each run, imaging data flow seamlessly into Okomera's analysis software, Okomera AI , giving researchers an end-to-end path from sample to insight.

"Ocentra brings simplicity and scalability to complex biology," said Sidarth Radjou, CEO of Okomera . "Researchers can now shorten the journey from sample to actionable data."

Dr Pierre Savagner , INSERM Researcher at Gustave Roussy, the system's first user, added:

"I first saw this technology in 2019 and recognized a strong potential for preclinical ex-vivo studies. Ocentra could make that vision a robust, user-friendly reality."

Where to meet Okomera:
The team will be exhibiting at VivaTech, Paris (11–14 June) and attend the BIO International Convention, Boston (16 –19 June) and welcomes attendees to discuss pre-order opportunities.

For media enquiries or to schedule a meeting, contact Sidarth Radjou (CEO) at [email protected] .

About Okomera
Okomera builds smart instruments that combine microfluidics, automation, and AI to transform organoid screening in drug discovery.

