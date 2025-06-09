SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS ANNOUNCES THE DISPOSITION OF HILTON NEW ORLEANS ST. CHARLES

Recycles Sale Proceeds into Accretive Share Repurchases

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (the "Company" or "Sunstone") (NYSE: SHO ) today announced that it has completed the sale of the 252-room Hilton New Orleans St. Charles (the "Hotel") for a gross sale price of $47 million, or approximately $187,000 per key. The sale price represents a 10.1x multiple on 2024 Hotel Adjusted EBITDAre and an 8.7% cap rate on 2024 Hotel Net Operating Income. The Company anticipates that the Hotel will require a cyclical renovation to maintain its competitive position and sustain its current level of earnings. Inclusive of the Company's estimate of required near-term capital expenditures, the gross sale price represents a 13.4x multiple on Hotel Adjusted EBITDAre and a 6.6% cap rate on Hotel Net Operating Income for 2024. The Company will provide additional details on the sale including the impact to its previously provided 2025 outlook as part of its second quarter earnings release.

In anticipation of the sale of the Hotel, the Company took advantage of market conditions to fully recycle the proceeds from the disposition into additional share repurchases. Year to date as of June 6, 2025, the Company has repurchased 6.8 million shares of its common stock at an average purchase price of $8.84 per share for a total repurchase amount before expenses of $60 million. Since the beginning of 2022, the Company has deployed $252 million and repurchased 25.8 million shares of its common stock, representing nearly 12% of shares outstanding at the start of the period, at an average price of $9.77 per share. The implied cash flow multiple and discount to NAV achieved by the repurchase activity represent an accretive allocation of capital and significant value creation for the Company's shareholders.

Bryan Giglia, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are pleased to announce the disposition of the Hilton New Orleans St. Charles. We were able to divest the hotel at attractive pricing, eliminate near-term defensive capital expenditures and recycle the proceeds into a higher yielding investment through the repurchase of our stock at a compelling discount. New Orleans remains an attractive lodging market for group events and leisure travel, and we will continue to benefit from exposure to the city through our ownership of the well-located JW Marriott. While we maintain capacity to grow the portfolio and are evaluating hotel investment opportunities, the value we can realize through the repurchase of our stock near current levels will generally represent a more accretive allocation of capital for our shareholders. Knowing that the environment is uncertain and can change quickly, the team remains nimble and ready to pivot between capital allocation opportunities as the landscape evolves from here."

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT"). Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate. For further information, please visit Sunstone's website at .

For Additional Information

Aaron Reyes

Chief Financial Officer

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.

(949) 382-3018

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We present the following non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are useful to investors as key supplemental measures of our operating performance: hotel earnings before interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization for real estate, adjusted as discussed below, or Hotel Adjusted EBITDAre; and Hotel Net Operating Income. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance in accordance with GAAP. In addition, our calculation of these measures may not be comparable to other companies that do not define such terms exactly the same as the Company. These non-GAAP measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. They should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss), cash flow from operations, or any other operating performance measure prescribed by GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect additional ways of viewing our operations that we believe, when viewed with our GAAP results and the reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. We strongly encourage investors to review our financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure.

We present EBITDAre in accordance with guidelines established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit"), as defined in its September 2017 white paper "Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate." We believe EBITDAre is a useful performance measure to help investors evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period in comparison to our peers. Nareit defines EBITDAre as net income (calculated in accordance with GAAP) plus interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, gains or losses on the disposition of depreciated property (including gains or losses on change in control), impairment write-downs of depreciated property and of investments in unconsolidated affiliates caused by a decrease in the value of depreciated property in the affiliate, and adjustments to reflect the entity's share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated affiliates.

We make additional adjustments to EBITDAre when evaluating our performance because we believe that the exclusion of certain additional items described below provides useful information to investors regarding our operating performance, and that the presentation of Hotel Adjusted EBITDAre, when combined with the primary GAAP presentation of net income, is beneficial to an investor's complete understanding of our operating performance. In addition, we use both EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre as measures in determining the value of hotel acquisitions and dispositions.

We adjust EBITDAre for the following items, which may occur in any period, and refer to this measure as Adjusted EBITDAre:



Amortization of deferred stock compensation: we exclude the noncash expense incurred with the amortization of deferred stock compensation as this expense is based on historical stock prices at the date of grant to our corporate employees and does not reflect the underlying performance of our hotels.

Amortization of contract intangibles: we exclude the noncash amortization of any favorable or unfavorable contract intangibles recorded in conjunction with our hotel acquisitions. We exclude the noncash amortization of contract intangibles because it is based on historical cost accounting and is of lesser significance in evaluating our actual performance for the current period.

Amortization of right-of-use assets and obligations; we exclude the amortization of our right-of-use assets and related lease obligations, as these expenses are based on historical cost accounting and do not reflect the actual rent amounts due to the respective lessors or the underlying performance of our hotels.

Gains or losses from debt transactions: we exclude the effect of finance charges and premiums associated with the extinguishment of debt, including the acceleration of deferred financing costs from the original issuance of the debt being redeemed or retired because, like interest expense, their removal helps investors evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by removing the impact of our capital structure. Other adjustments: we exclude other adjustments that we believe are outside the ordinary course of business because we do not believe these costs reflect our actual performance for the period and/or the ongoing operations of our hotels. Such items may include: lawsuit settlement costs; the write-off of development costs associated with abandoned projects; property-level restructuring, severance, and management transition costs; pre-opening costs associated with extensive renovation projects such as the work being performed at Andaz Miami Beach; debt resolution costs; lease terminations; property insurance restoration proceeds or uninsured losses; and other nonrecurring identified adjustments.

