Net Asset Value(S)

Net Asset Value
Octopus AIM VCT plc announces that as at 31 May 2025 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 50.5 pence per share.
For further information, please contact:
Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800C5JHJUQLAFP619
