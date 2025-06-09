Know All About Surrogacy Market Size USD 321.4 Million By 2033

The surrogacy market grows as infertility rates rise, societal norms shift, and ART technologies advance globally.

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global surrogacy market is witnessing significant growth, driven by increasing infertility rates, evolving societal norms, and advancements in assisted reproductive technologies (ART). In 2024, the market was valued at USD 194.0 million and is projected to reach USD 321.4 million by 2033, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.48% during the forecast period. Factors such as the rise in fertility tourism, affordability of surrogacy services, and supportive legal frameworks across various countries are contributing to this upward trend.Study Assumption Years.Base Year: 2024.Historical Years: 2019–2024.Forecast Years: 2025–2033Surrogacy Market Key Takeaways.Market Size & Growth: The surrogacy market is projected to grow from USD 194.0 million in 2024 to USD 321.4 million by 2033, reflecting a CAGR of 5.48% during the forecast period..Dominant Region: North America leads the market due to supportive legal frameworks and advanced fertility treatment centres ..Type Preference: Gestational surrogacy is preferred over traditional surrogacy due to legal and ethical considerations..Technological Advancements: IVF with ICSI is the most widely used technology in surrogacy procedures..Service Provider Trends: Fertility clinics are the primary service providers, offering comprehensive reproductive services..Legal Developments: Increasingly clear and supportive legal environments in various countries are facilitating market growth..Social Acceptance: Growing societal acceptance of surrogacy, including among LGBTQ+ couples, is contributing to market expansion.Market Growth FactorsThe surrogacy market's expansion is influenced by several key factors:How Embryo and Egg Freezing Through Vitrification Is Transforming the Surrogacy Market?Recent advancements in assisted reproductive technology (ART), including in vitro fertilization (IVF) and intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), have really enhanced the success rates of surrogacy. These innovations provide us with greater control over the surrogacy experience, leading to more successful outcomes for both surrogate mothers and the intended parents. Furthermore, technologies like preimplantation genetic diagnosis (PGD) and preimplantation genetic screening (PGS) allow us to select healthier embryos, which helps minimize the risk of genetic disorders. On top of that, the ability to freeze embryos and eggs using vitrification has made the surrogacy timeline much more flexible, giving intended parents the chance to preserve their fertility and find the perfect surrogate when the time is right.Explore the rights and legal safeguards that surrogate mothersLegal frameworks across various countries significantly influence the surrogacy market, shaping its clarity and protection. Countries that have implemented clear laws surrounding surrogacy arrangements have noticed a marked increase in demand for these services. Typically, these laws define the rights of both the surrogate mother and the intended parents, offering legal safeguards for all parties involved. For example, in the United States, surrogacy laws can vary widely from state to state, with California and New York being particularly popular due to their supportive regulations. Similarly, nations like Ukraine, Georgia, and certain regions in India have become go-to destinations for surrogacy, thanks to their relatively simple legal processes and lower costs compared to Western countries. This welcoming legal landscape prompts intended parents from places where surrogacy is either banned or heavily restricted to seek services overseas, contributing to the worldwide expansion of the surrogacy market.Explore the Impact of Fertility Clinics and Agencies in Enhancing Awareness of SurrogacyThe surrogacy market has really gained momentum lately, thanks to a growing awareness and a shift in how society views it. Over the last decade, discussions around infertility, LGBTQ+ rights, and various family structures have become much more common, helping to dismantle the stigmas that used to surround surrogacy. As more people become familiar with the process, the legal aspects, and the emotional journey involved, surrogacy is emerging as a real option for individuals and couples facing challenges in conceiving naturally. This trend is particularly evident in countries where laws supporting surrogacy exist, providing protection for both surrogate mothers and intended parents. Additionally, when celebrities and public figures share their own surrogacy stories, it further normalizes the practice. These media narratives have a significant influence, encouraging others to see surrogacy as a legitimate way to build families. Fertility clinics and agencies are also stepping up by providing educational resources and counseling services to alleviate concerns, guiding intended parents through the process, costs, and emotional aspects of surrogacy.Request for a sample copy of this report:/requestsampleMarket SegmentationBy Type.Gestational Surrogacy: In this arrangement, the surrogate carries a child conceived through IVF using the intended parents' or donors' gametes, ensuring no genetic link between the surrogate and the child..Traditional Surrogacy: Here, the surrogate's own egg is fertilized, making her the biological mother of the child she carries.By Technology.IVF with ICSI: This technique involves injecting a single sperm directly into an egg, commonly used in cases of male infertility..IVF without ICSI: Standard IVF procedure where eggs and sperm are combined in a lab dish to allow fertilization..Intrauterine Insemination (IUI): A fertility treatment that involves placing sperm directly into a woman's uterus to facilitate fertilization.By Service Provider.Hospitals: Medical institutions offering a range of fertility treatments, including surrogacy services..Fertility Clinics: Specialized centers focusing on reproductive health and providing comprehensive surrogacy solutions..Others: Includes independent surrogacy agencies and consultants offering various support services.Breakup by Region.North America (United States, Canada).Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others).Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others).Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others).Middle East and AfricaRegional InsightsNorth America dominates the surrogacy market, primarily due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, favorable legal frameworks, and high awareness levels. The United States, in particular, has well-established surrogacy laws in several states, attracting both domestic and international intended parents seeking reliable and legally secure surrogacy arrangements .Recent Developments & NewsIn January 2025, the Supreme Court of India announced its decision to review age restrictions stipulated in the country's surrogacy legislation. The hearing, scheduled for February 11, aims to address concerns regarding the eligibility criteria for intended parents and surrogate mothers. 