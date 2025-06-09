Japan's Technology Meets India's Innovation To Deliver Global Solutions

indo-sakura software Logo

DxMinds Innovation Labs Pvt Ltd

DxMinds Innovation Labs Pvt Ltd Merges with Indo Sakura Software Japan K.K.

The DxMinds and indo-sakura merger boosts bangalore's mobile app development and launches SourceBytes and BluePrintEditor to drive Global Innovation.

- Gannena. JhansiBANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DxMinds x IndoSakura: A Powerful Merger Redefining Mobile App Development in Bangalore and Leading Tech Innovation GloballyBangalore, India | Tokyo, JapanIndo Sakura Software Japan K.K.Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Indo Sakura Software Japan K.K. is a CMMI Level 3 certified company with 125+ employees and 20 years of market experience. It specializes in ICT, IMS, and Business Consulting services with expertise in GenAI Solutions and Cybersecurity, offering reliable and innovative services that have established its reputation as a trusted leader in the IT industry.DxMinds Innovation LabsFounded in 2018, DxMinds Innovation Labs is a global technology leader with over 30+ professionals and 6+ years of industry experience. Headquartered in Bangalore, the company specializes in Mobile App Development, Generative AI (GenAI), AR/VR, IoT, and more. DxMinds is dedicated to driving digital transformation worldwide through innovation, expertise, and a strong commitment to excellence.Key Highlights of the Merger✅ Enhanced Global Reach: Strengthens market presence across India, Japan, the USA, the Middle East, Europe, and beyond, ensuring seamless service delivery worldwide.✅ Expanded Service Portfolio: Clients will benefit from a wider range of offerings, including AI-driven solutions, cloud computing, enterprise software, cybersecurity, and digital transformation strategies.✅ Commitment to Perfection: With decades of experience in the Japanese market, Indo-Sakura will leverage its commitment to perfection and expertise to deliver the same high-quality services to global clients through its innovative solutions.✅ Generative AI solutions: The merged entity has developed SourceBytes, a powerful Enterprise Knowledge Discovery Platform designed to help organizations manage their data efficiently also It has a Bot Builder, allowing businesses to create custom AI assistants tailored to their internal knowledge, workflows, and documents. Alongside this, we also introduced BlueprintEditor, an AI-powered software blueprinting and engineering assistant that helps users generate technical diagrams such as HLD, LLD, and architecture. It also enables the creation of detailed technical documentation, including code docs, test cases, APIs, and database schemas. Additionally, the platform allows users to generate or refactor source code. With its conversational AI code editor, users can easily explain, modify, or write code based on simple prompts, making software development more efficient and streamlined.Leadership & Innovation: A Vision for the FutureWith this merger, Bhabani Sankar Jena has taken on the role of Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and will lead technology innovations and solutions, driving the company's vision forward.Leadership Perspectives on the MergerAtul Paswan, CEO of Indo Sakura Software Japan K.K., shared his excitement:"Integrating DxMinds' talent and capabilities into Indo-Sakura enables us to deliver innovative, global solutions. Our combined expertise in AI, cybersecurity, app development, and digital transformation empowers businesses to navigate the digital landscape with confidence."Bhabani Sankar Jena, CEO of DxMinds Innovation Labs, added:"This merger is a key milestone, expanding our technology and global reach. Together, we are committed to delivering exceptional value and fostering continuous innovation."A New Era of Digital TransformationThis merger represents a bold step towards redefining innovation, strengthening technological leadership, and delivering unmatched solutions to businesses worldwide. With a strong foundation in Japan and India, and an expanding presence in global markets, the merged entity is set to drive the next wave of digital transformation across industries.For media inquiries, please contact:📧 ...

G

Indo Sakura Software Japan K.K

+91 99012 31336

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Other

How Did Indo-Sakura Grow from a Small Idea to a Global Innovation Leader?

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.