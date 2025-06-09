Avanos Medical, Inc. Welcomes Camille Chang Gilmore As Senior Vice President And Chief Human Resources Officer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In this role, Gilmore will lead all aspects of Avanos' people strategy, including talent acquisition and development, workforce planning, leadership development and employee experience. Her arrival reflects the company's continued commitment to building a workplace where every employee feels valued, respected and empowered to contribute their best.

Gilmore's background includes key human resources and leadership roles at Boston Scientific, Guidant, the State of Oregon, the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and IBM. Most recently, she served as Boston Scientific's global chief diversity officer and vice president of human resources for the Interventional Cardiology division.

"With over 25 years of experience building high-performing, people-centered organizations, Camille brings an exceptional depth of HR leadership to Avanos," said Dave Pacitti, Avanos CEO. "Her passion for developing inclusive, values-driven cultures aligns perfectly with our vision of getting patients back to the things that matter and our commitment to fostering a workplace where every employee can thrive."

Gilmore holds a bachelor's degree in business management from Pennsylvania State University and an MBA from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical (NYSE: AVNS ) is a medical technology company focused on delivering clinically superior medical device solutions that will help patients get back to the things that matter. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, Avanos is committed to addressing some of today's most important healthcare needs, including providing a vital lifeline for nutrition to patients from hospital to home, and reducing the use of opioids while helping patients move from surgery to recovery. Avanos develops, manufactures and markets its recognized brands globally and holds leading market positions in multiple product categories. For more information, visit and follow Avanos Medical on X (@AvanosMedical), LinkedIn and Facebook.

SOURCE Avanos Medical