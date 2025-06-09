Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Outbrain Completes Change Of Corporate Name To Teads


2025-06-09 07:16:17
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Combined Company to Operate as Teads and Trade on Nasdaq under the New Ticker“TEAD”

NEW YORK, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outbrain Inc. (NASDAQ: OB), which is operating under the new Teads brand following Outbrain's acquisition of Teads in February 2025, announced today that the combined company has completed its corporate renaming from“Outbrain Inc.” to“Teads Holding Co.” The combined company will begin trading under the new ticker symbol“TEAD” on the Nasdaq effective June 10, 2025.

“The name change is an important milestone to complete the combined company's rebrand,” said David Kostman, Teads CEO.“Teads is now one of the largest platforms on the premium open internet, combining the legacy companies' strengths in performance and branding into an end-to-end platform focused on measurable outcomes for advertisers,” added Kostman.

The change will not impact current stockholders, contracts, or operations. No action is required by shareholders in connection with the name change.

Additional details can be found in the company's Form 8-K filed with the SEC today.

About Teads
 Teads is the omnichannel outcomes platform for the open internet, driving full-funnel results for marketers across premium media. With a focus on meaningful business outcomes for branding and performance objectives, the combined company ensures value is driven with every media dollar by leveraging predictive AI technology to connect quality media, beautiful brand creative, and context-driven addressability and measurement. One of the most scaled advertising platforms on the open internet, Teads is directly partnered with more than 10,000 publishers and 20,000 advertisers globally. The company is headquartered in New York, with a global team of nearly 1,800 people in 36 countries.

To learn more, visit

Media Contact

...

Investor Relations Contact

...

(332) 205-8999


MENAFN09062025004107003653ID1109651125

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search