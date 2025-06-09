-Top of Possum Trot Flipper Walk-

-FLIP OFF BIG C-...-Doug the Neighbor

- Doug the NeighborAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Doug the Neighbor in support of Dell Children's Medical Center Foundation...announces the highly anticipated -5th Annual -Doug the Neighbor -Top of Possum Trot Flipper Walk- The event is scheduled for Saturday June 14th/2025 at 10am starting at Possum Trot and West 11th ending at West 9th Street...560 feet above sea level. Austin Texas 78703.-Doug the Neighbor- Flipper Walk is a unique and thrilling fund raising event where Doug the Neighbor and his neighbors courageously tackle - The Toughest 1/10 mile Marathon in America- up 'Two Viscous Hills' ... wearing scuba flippers for the coveted... 'Blue Bell Bucket'.This one of a kind challenge symbolizes the resilience and determination of the community while raising crucial funds for Dell Children's Medical Center Foundation.Since it's inception in 2021, -The Flipper Walk- has garnered tremendous support from individuals and corporate sponsors enabling us to raise over $17,000 for the Dell Children's Medical Center Foundation.Our esteemed corporate sponsors...Tom's Dive Shop, PakMail/Windsor, Twin Liquor/West 7th, Maudie's Mexican Food/West 7th and Possum Trot Bakery and Possum Trot Farms have made a significant impact on the lives of children in need.We invite everyone in the Austin community and beyond to join us for this remarkable event.-FLIP OFF BIG C-...Doug the NeighborSpectators are welcome to witness this incredible feat of Doug the Neighbor and his neighbors as they flip to -The Top of Possum Trot- in scuba flippers.For those feeling adventurous and inspired, we encourage you to bring your flippers and participate with our community of Heroes.-Come Flip.-Come Cheer-Come Donate-To further support the cause, we have set up a donation page-5th Annual -Top of Possum Trot Flipper Walk for Dell Children's-...where individuals and corporations can make donations. Every contribution, big or small, will directly benefit the Dell Children's Medical Center Foundation which helps provide critical medical care to children in our community-5th Annual Top of Possum Trot Flipper Walk supporting Dell Children's Foundation-Click here to donate.For corporate sponsorships opportunities or press related inquires please contact...Douglas Gowland...1-646-678-1255...Douglas Gowland...Top of Possum Trot Flipper Walk+1 646-678-1255email: ...

