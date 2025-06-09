A few of the Prosperity Of Life Global Leadership Council pictured at a recent "white party" in the Mediterranean

From left to right: Lee Anne Haggard, Julie Spring, Alison Hillis, Rachel Krider - Prosperity Of Life leadership council members.

Leadership Council at a recent fancy dress party hosted by Prosperity Of Life

Mykonos Greece, the backdrop that inspired the location for the retreat.

Mykonos Greece

Prosperity Of Life to host an exclusive, all-expenses-paid leadership retreat in Mykonos for top-performing Global Leadership Council members.

- Shane KriderPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Prosperity Of Life , a global leader in personal leadership and entrepreneurial education, has officially announced its upcoming Global Leadership Retreat, set to take place on the iconic island of Mykonos, Greece, from June 1–8, 2026.This all-expenses-paid, invitation-only retreat is designed exclusively for members of the Prosperity Of Life Global Leadership Council -an elite group of independent distributors who exemplify leadership, training excellence, and outstanding business performance.Set in a private 10-bedroom luxury villa featuring a private chef, chauffeur-driven service, and panoramic ocean views, the retreat promises maximum luxury and maximum privacy. The week-long event will blend strategic masterminding sessions with immersive lifestyle experiences, including island hopping by private yacht, sunset dinners, exclusive beach clubs, and high-end shopping unique to the streets of Mykonos.The decision to host the retreat in Mykonos was inspired by the company's recent Influence Live Retreat, held aboard a Mediterranean cruise. After a day stop on the island, the leadership team was so taken by Mykonos' charm and energy that it became the natural choice for this exclusive gathering.“Our Global Leadership Council members are the backbone of our community,” said Rachel Krider, Head of Worldwide Marketing at Prosperity Of Life.“This retreat is both a celebration of their contributions and an opportunity to collectively shape the company's vision moving forward-all while enjoying an extraordinary setting.”The Global Leadership Council is composed of elected leaders who operate their own successful distributorships while also serving the greater growth of the company through mentorship, training, and business innovation.The upcoming retreat also speaks to the growing number of individuals seeking real-world results in their entrepreneurial journey. For anyone looking for a transparent Prosperity Of Life review, the continued success and loyalty of its leadership community offers insight into the company's long-standing reputation and values.About Prosperity Of LifeProsperity Of Life is an education company dedicated to personal leadership, entrepreneurship, and empowering individuals to design a life of purpose, flexibility, and financial independence. With a worldwide community of independent distributors, Prosperity Of Life offers award-winning programs and business tools that help people thrive on their own terms.For media inquiries or further information, please contact:Media RelationsProsperity Of LifeEmail: ...Website:

