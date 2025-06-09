Uzbekistan, Slovakia Cement Ties With Strategic Partnership Deal

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Following negotiations held in Tashkent, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic Robert Fico signed a Joint Declaration establishing strategic partnership relations between the countries, Trend reports via the Uzbek president's office.

In the presence of the leaders, a ceremony was held to exchange bilateral agreements, including:

. On the training of diplomatic personnel;

. On cooperation in the field of agriculture;

. On cooperation in standardization, metrology, and conformity assessment of goods;

. On cooperation in the regulation of energy markets;

. A cooperation program between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs for 2025–2026;

. A cooperation program in the field of standardization for 2025–2026.

These agreements mark a significant step towards strengthening bilateral relations and expanding collaboration across multiple sectors between Uzbekistan and Slovakia.