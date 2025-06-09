Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Uzbekistan, Slovakia Cement Ties With Strategic Partnership Deal

2025-06-09 07:06:03
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 9. Following negotiations held in Tashkent, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic Robert Fico signed a Joint Declaration establishing strategic partnership relations between the countries, Trend reports via the Uzbek president's office.

In the presence of the leaders, a ceremony was held to exchange bilateral agreements, including:

. On the training of diplomatic personnel;
. On cooperation in the field of agriculture;
. On cooperation in standardization, metrology, and conformity assessment of goods;
. On cooperation in the regulation of energy markets;
. A cooperation program between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs for 2025–2026;
. A cooperation program in the field of standardization for 2025–2026.

These agreements mark a significant step towards strengthening bilateral relations and expanding collaboration across multiple sectors between Uzbekistan and Slovakia.

