Uzbekistan, Slovakia Cement Ties With Strategic Partnership Deal
In the presence of the leaders, a ceremony was held to exchange bilateral agreements, including:
. On the training of diplomatic personnel;
. On cooperation in the field of agriculture;
. On cooperation in standardization, metrology, and conformity assessment of goods;
. On cooperation in the regulation of energy markets;
. A cooperation program between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs for 2025–2026;
. A cooperation program in the field of standardization for 2025–2026.
These agreements mark a significant step towards strengthening bilateral relations and expanding collaboration across multiple sectors between Uzbekistan and Slovakia.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
CommentsNo comment