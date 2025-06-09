Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kyrgyzstan Modifies Law Governing Presidential And Parliamentary Elections

Kyrgyzstan Modifies Law Governing Presidential And Parliamentary Elections


2025-06-09 07:06:03
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, June 9. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov has signed the law amending the constitutional law on elections of the president and deputies of the parliament, which was adopted by the parliament on April 30, 2025, Trend reports via the presidential administration.

The law aims to improve the election procedures for parliamentary deputies, combat political corruption, and increase public trust in elected representatives.

Under the new provisions, 30 multi-member territorial electoral districts will be established for the election of deputies to the parliament, with three deputies elected from each district.

The law also allows for remote and electronic voting, with the decision to use these methods being made at the time the election is called. Candidates can be nominated by political parties or through self-nomination by citizens.

According to the amendments, in order to save budgetary funds, by-elections will not be held for deputies who resign or leave their seats in multi-mandate constituencies.

MENAFN09062025000187011040ID1109651085

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search