Kingsmen Resources Ltd. Hunt For Silver - Why Chihuahua?

Kingsmen Resources Ltd is a junior mining company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, focused on the exploration of its 100% owned Las Coloradas silver project in the prolific Parral mining district of Chihuahua, Mexico.

Following a recent Exploring Mining Podcast with Scott Emerson, President & CEO of Kingsmen Resources Ltd., Investor Ideas highlights key points discussed, recent news from the Company and the catalysts moving Kingsmen forward.

So why Chihuahua, Mexico? Scott Emerson told Investorideas, "The best place to find a mine is where there was one.

"When I was identifying potential projects, I wanted a project that no other junior had ever held before."

The Las Coloradas mine, historically operational from 1944 to 1952, and was a significant silver producer. Mining focused on high-grade epithermal veins along the Soledad and Soledad II structures, with historical grades reaching up to 600 g/t silver. The deposit features silver, gold, copper, lead, and zinc in quartz-calcite veins, typical of the region's carbonate replacement deposits. Past production targeted shallow oxide ore, leaving untapped potential at depth.

With recent news announcements of a $1.135 million capital raise and the commencement of a 14-hole diamond drilling program , Kingsmen is positioning itself as a notable player in the area.

Located approximately 30 kilometers southeast of Hidalgo de Parral in the Central Mexican Silver Belt, the Las Coloradas project is an underground epithermal, high-grade, narrow-vein silver-gold-copper-lead-zinc deposit within Chihuahua's Carbonate Replacement Deposits belt. The property spans a 1.7 km mineralized corridor, with key structures such as Soledad and Soledad II hosting significant silver and gold potential.

The project's proximity to other major mining operations, such as First Majestic's Gatos Mine (70 km north) and Kootenay Silver Inc.'s La Cigarra project (35 km northwest), underscores its strategic location in a district known for its rich mineral endowment.

Kingsmen's exploration efforts have focused on expanding known mineralization along the Soledad and Soledad II structures, which extend 1.7 km and 1.4 km, respectively. Recent geochemical sampling has revealed promising silver-gold correlations across three target zones-Mine, Aguilar, Leona, and the newly identified DBD zone-indicating potential for both quartz vein silver mineralization and intrusion-related gold-enriched targets. The company's data-driven approach, including 3D -IP (Induced polarization), has refined drill targets to test mineralization at depth, where blind extensions and new structures are likely below the water table (approximately 125 meters).

The ongoing 14-hole diamond drilling program, which has been announced, targets these high-grade zones, with drill pads already constructed and all necessary permits and land access agreements secured. The program aims to confirm the continuity of mineralization along strike and at depth, potentially unlocking significant value by delineating a resource in a historically productive mining district.

CEO Scott Emerson has emphasized the company's vision to become "the preeminent explorer in the Parral mining district," highlighting the project's scalability and exploration upside.

From the news: "We're thrilled to be able to launch our initial drill program at our Las Coloradas project. It's rare to control a project in the prolific Parral Mining District that hosts documented high-grade silver, but which is essentially untested due to its previously fragmented ownership. After months of rigorous technical work, culminating in our recent IP geophysical survey, we interpret a deeper, coherent mineralizing system at Las Coloradas than has been documented or tested to date. This campaign marks a pivotal moment for Kingsmen shareholders as we embark on a well-designed drill program, that we believe gives us an excellent chance of discovery."

This article dives into the company's flagship Las Coloradas property, its share structure and the value-add opportunities based on recent news and company disclosures.

Disclaimer/Disclosure: This content featuring Kingsmen Resources ltd. is paid for content at Investorideas, part of a monthly marketing mining stock showcase (payment disclosure).

