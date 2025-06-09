Tier One Silver Extends Community Partnership At Curibaya And Prepares For Next Phase Of Drilling And Exploration
|Channel ID
|
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Length (m)
|AgEQ (g/t)
|Ag (g/t)
|Au (g/t)
|21CRT-34
|
|26.0
|37.0
|11.0
|360.7
|232.1
|1.61
|
|Incl.
|34.0
|35.0
|1.0
|2,776.0
|1,660.0
|13.95
|21CRT-36
|
|19.0
|28.0
|9.0
|442.1
|409.0
|0.41
|
|Incl.
|22.0
|25.0
|3.0
|1,015.0
|949.7
|0.82
|21CRT-44
|
|6.0
|8.0
|2.0
|1,116.0
|1,074.0
|0.53
|21CRT-52
|
|8.0
|10.0
|2.0
|1,865.3
|1,736.5
|1.61
|
|Incl.
|8.0
|9.0
|1.0
|3,330.0
|3,170.0
|2.00
|21CRT-55
|
|4.0
|24.0
|20.0
|299.3
|242.7
|0.71
|21CRT-56
|
|2
|10
|8
|385.8
|349.1
|0.46
|
|Incl.
|6
|7
|1
|2,931.2
|2,680.0
|3.14
|22CRT-080
|
|2.5
|7
|4.5
|526.9
|408.2
|1.48
|
|Incl.
|2.5
|3.5
|1
|2,274.0
|1,768.0
|6.33
|22CRT-101
|
|0.5
|3.0
|2.5
|202.3
|136.4
|0.82
|
|Incl.
|2.5
|3.0
|0.5
|837.6
|568.0
|3.37
|24CRT-164
|
|1
|2
|1
|158.7
|151.5
|0.09
|
|Incl.
|1
|1.5
|0.5
|291.2
|280.0
|0.14
|24CRT-167
|
|0.5
|2
|1.5
|3,233.7
|3,095.6
|1.72
|
|Incl.
|1
|1.5
|0.5
|9,280.4
|8,950.0
|4.13
|24CRT-168
|
|1
|1.5
|0.5
|229.8
|185.0
|0.56
|24CRT-169
|
|0.5
|1.5
|1
|170.5
|161.7
|0.11
|
|Incl.
|0.5
|1
|0.5
|305.6
|292.0
|0.17
|24CRT-172
|
|1
|1.5
|0.5
|392.4
|262.0
|1.63
|24CRT-173
|
|0.5
|1
|0.5
|258.6
|233.0
|0.32
| Internals >= 75ppm AgEQ
Metal price used for Eq calculations: Ag US$25/oz, Au US$2,000oz. AgEq figures are before any reduction for metallurgical recoveries (see additional technical disclosures below)
Figure 1: Illustrates location of 2024 channel sampling (highlighted in yellow), a geophysical MAG map of the Curibaya area and the location of the two main corridors, Cambaya I and Cambaya II.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Mapping and sampling results from 2024 at Cambaya, in combination with the historical surface and drilling data (see news release dated November 18, 2021, and February 14, 2022), has identified twenty (20) preliminary targets and drill pad locations (Figure 2).
Figure 2: Illustrates the preliminary drill holes planned for the Company's next drill campaign.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Previously Announced Private Placement Closed
The Company is also announcing that it has closed its non-brokered private placement, as announced on November 20, 2024, and amended on December 19, 2024, in which one tranche was completed and announced on January 3, 2025. There were no additional tranches completed.
Qualified Person
Christian Rios (SVP of Exploration), P.Geo, is the Qualified Person who has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this press release.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF TIER ONE SILVER INC.
Peter Dembicki President, CEO and Director
For further information on Tier One Silver Inc., please contact the Company at (778) 729-0700 or visit the Company's website: .
Capital Markets Contact:
Julia Becker
...
About Tier One Silver
Tier One Silver is an exploration company focused on creating value for shareholders and stakeholders through the discovery of world-class silver, gold and copper deposits in Americas. The Company is focused on its flagship exploration project, Curibaya. The Company's management and technical teams have a strong track record in raising capital, discovery and monetization of exploration success.
Channel Sampling - Curibaya
Analytical samples were taken from each 0.5-1.0 metre interval of channel floor resulting in approximately 2-5 kg of rock chips material per sample. Collected samples were sent to ALS Lab in Arequipa, Peru for preparation and then to ALS Lima, Peru for analysis. All samples are assayed using 30 g nominal weight fire assay with atomic absorption finish (Au-AA25) and multi-element four acid digestion ICP-AES/ICP-MS method (ME-MS61). Where MS61 results were greater or near 10000 ppm Cu, 10000 ppm Pb or 100 ppm Ag the assay was repeated with ore grade four acid digestion method (Cu, Pb, Ag-OG62). Where OG62 results were greater or near 1500 ppm Ag the assay was repeated with 30 g nominal weight fire assay with gravimetric finish (Ag-GRA21). QA/QC programs for 2021 and 2022 channel samples using internal standard and blank samples; field and lab duplicates indicate good overall accuracy and precision.
The Company has disclosed estimated silver equivalent grades where channel samples contained more than one mineral in addition to silver. These silver equivalent grade estimates were not adjusted downwards to reflect the fact that metal mining and processing always results in a loss of metal content from in-situ grades. The disclosed silver grades, while indicative of the presence of metal mineralization, cannot be relied upon for any kind of economic assessment of the mineralization until metallurgical recovery studies have been completed and a range of likely recovery percentages established and applied to the various metals in the mineralization. The Company estimates that metallurgical recoveries would be above 80% based on similar deposits in Peru.
Forward-Looking Information and General Cautionary Language
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that relate to the Company's current expectations and views of future events in connection with the Company's plans for future exploration, including drilling, at its Curibaya project. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and therefore may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be heavily relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release.
Readers should refer to the risks discussed in the continuous disclosure filings with the Canadian Securities Administrators available at .
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
