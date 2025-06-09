Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, Who Pakistan Contacted For Ceasefire, Appointed Deputy Chief Of Army Staff

MENAFN - Live Mint) Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, who Pakistan contacted for a ceasefire during India's strikes on Pakistani airbases in Operation Sindoor, has been appointed as the Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Strategy).

Lt. Gen Ghai will continue to serve in his current role as Director General of Military Operations (DGMO), the Ministry of Defence announced on Monday, June 9.

Who are DGMOs and Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Strategy)?

The DGMOs are senior officials of Indian Army, usually of the rank of Lieutenant General, responsible for overseeing all military operations in India and along its borders.

Meanwhile, Lt. General Ghai's new role - Deputy Chief (Strategy) - is a relatively new but a critical position within the Indian Army, created to oversee key branches such as the Operations and Intelligence Directorates. It is regarded as one of the most significant appointments in the Army's strategic command structure, reported PTI.

Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai's military career

Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai took charge as the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) on October 25 last year. A senior officer from the Kumaon Regiment, Lt. Gen Ghai has held several key operational commands throughout his career.

Before his current role, Lt Gen Ghai served as the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Chinar Corps, where he led critical counter-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir. His leadership in high-pressure environments has earned him wide recognition.

On June 4, Lt Gen Ghai was also awarded the Uttam Yudh Seva Medal (UYSM) during the Defence Investiture Ceremony 2025 (Phase-II), recognising his distinguished service.

In a press briefing on May 12, a couple of days after the cessation of hostilities was announced with Pakistan following Operation Sindoor, Lt Gen Ghai underlined the preparedness and coordinated response of the Indian armed forces.

The operation involved precision strikes against terrorist targets without crossing the Line of Control or the International Boundary. Interestingly, the now Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Strategy) had used a cricket analogy, "Ashes to Ashes", to describe how India employed its multi-layered air defence systems to neutralise incoming aerial threats from Pakistan.

Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai's visit to Manipur

Earlier this year, Lt Gen Ghai had also visited Manipur around February 25 to assess the security situation in the state, especially along the Indo-Myanmar Border (IMB). During his visit, he held meetings with key state officials, including the Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, the State Security Advisor, the Chief Secretary, and the Director General of Police. The visit to the conflict-marred region aimed to review the operational preparedness of the Indian Army and assess the status of ongoing border infrastructure projects.

Lt Gen Ghai had then, during his Manipur visit, stressed the importance of a "whole-of-government approach" to manage security challenges in the region. Discussions focused on normalising the prevailing situation, enhancing border management, and strengthening security infrastructure along the IMB, according to a prior statement from the Ministry of Defence.