Canada Nickel Partners With Netcarb To Advance Next-Generation Carbon Sequestration Technology

New technology has potential to increase CO2 sequestration capacity of Crawford nickel mineralization by up to approximately 10 times compared to Canada Nickel's proprietary IPT Carbonation.

Potential to reach more than 500 million tonnes of lifetime CO2 sequestration capacity at Crawford alone (10-15 million tonnes of CO2 annually). Supports the development of a Zero Carbon Industrial Cluster in Timmins.

TORONTO, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF ) is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Australia-based NetCarb to collaborate on the commercialization of NetCarb's innovative carbon sequestration technology.

Mark Selby, CEO of Canada Nickel, said, "We are excited by NetCarb's novel technology, which represents the next generation of mineral-based carbon sequestration. While Canada Nickel's proprietary IPT Carbonation process provides a carbon storage capacity facilitating as much as 1.5 million tonnes of annual CO2 storage capacity, the NetCarb process has the potential to increase the CO2 storage capacity of Crawfords tailings by a further magnitude to 10-15 million tonnes of annual carbon storage capacity, representing a magnitude scale leap forward and the third generation of mineral-based carbon sequestration."

NetCarb Technology

Unlike Canada Nickel's IPT Carbonation process, which focuses solely on brucite, the NetCarb technology targets a more complete carbonation of serpentine minerals. This cutting-edge process involves serpentinite activation followed by hydrometallurgical processing of ore through a CO2 activity swing reactor that effectively dissolves and re-precipitates magnesium as solid carbonate minerals for permanent carbon dioxide sequestration.

This technological advance could enhance the carbon sequestration potential of ultramafic mineralization by more than tenfold. At the Crawford site, this advancement translates to a capacity for sequestering of over 500 million tonnes of carbon dioxide throughout the mine's 40+-year lifespan. Furthermore, with over 20 regional ultramafic exploration properties which host rocks with similar carbon sequestration potential, Timmins could become a multi-gigatonne hub for mineral carbon sequestration.

Dr. Luke Keeney, NetCarb Managing Director and CEO said, "We are excited to partner with Canada Nickel on advancing large-scale carbon mineralisation solutions. This collaboration brings together NetCarb's breakthrough technology with Canada Nickel's world-class resources to unlock the full potential of permanent carbon storage. Together, we are accelerating progress toward net zero by combining innovation, natural geology, and scalable infrastructure. This partnership marks a significant step in our mission to deliver impactful, economically viable climate solutions on a global scale."

Canada Nickel and NetCarb are committed to working together to secure government funding to upscale this technology using material from Canada Nickel's project portfolio. They aim to attract industrial partners across various sectors to continue to develop the NetZero Industrial Cluster in Timmins beyond the current Canada Nickel – NetZero Metals projects. Other potential collaborators may include natural gas power companies, hydrogen producers, biomass industries, and others. Through these cross-industry collaborations, there is significant potential to create a Zero-Carbon Industrial Cluster in NorthEast Ontario where various products and waste streams are converted into valuable by-product streams for use in a wide range of industries.

Service Agreement

The Company has entered into a service agreement with Native Ads, Inc. ("Native Ads") dated June 6, 2025 pursuant to which Native Ads will provide a marketing campaign for a total fees of up to US$175,000, with a term of up to twelve months. Under the agreement, Native Ads will execute a comprehensive digital media advertising campaign for the Company, where approximately 75% of the campaign budget will be allocated to cost per click costs, media buying and content distribution, and search engine marketing. The remaining budget will be allocated for content creation, web development, advertising creative development, search engine optimization, campaign optimization, and reporting and data insights services.

Native Ads is a full-service advertising agency based out of New York and Vancouver, BC. Native Ads and its principals are arms length to the Company and hold no interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company or any right to acquire such an interest. The engagement of Native Ads is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.



About NetCarb

NetCarb Pty Ltd is accelerating the global shift to a low-carbon economy with advanced technologies that help businesses reduce emissions and meet their net zero commitments. Through cross-industry collaboration, NetCarb supports the scale-up of sustainable solutions, improves operational efficiency, and brings innovative, eco-friendly products to market-aligning environmental responsibility with long-term economic value. At the core of NetCarb's innovation is its breakthrough in carbon mineralisation, a natural process where atmospheric CO2 reacts with rock to form stable carbonates. While this process typically occurs over geological timescales and removes around 0.3 billion tonnes of CO2 annually, NetCarb's technology accelerates it by approximately 100 million times. This advancement enables scalable, permanent carbon storage at economically viable rates, positioning NetCarb as a key player in the multi-gigaton carbon capture market. To learn more, visit .

About IPT Carbonation

IPT (In-Process Tailings) Carbonation is Canada Nickel's patent-pending technology designed to permanently store carbon dioxide by mineralizing it within mine tailings as part of normal processing operations. This innovative approach enables large-scale carbon sequestration without the need for external carbon capture infrastructure. By integrating carbon storage directly into the mining process, IPT Carbonation offers a scalable, low-cost solution to decarbonize nickel and steel production while supporting global climate targets. Once operational, Canada Nickel's Crawford Project is expected to become one of Canada's largest carbon storage sites.

About Canada Nickel Company

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero NickelTM, NetZero CobaltTM, NetZero IronTM and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit .

Qualified Person

Stephen J. Balch P.Geo. (ON), VP Exploration of Canada Nickel and a "qualified person" as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101, has verified the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of Canada Nickel.

