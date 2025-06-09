Central Government Fast-Tracks Mysuru-Bengaluru-Chennai Bullet Train Project

Bengaluru: In a major push to enhance connectivity between Mysuru and Chennai, the central government has accelerated the development of the Mysuru-Bengaluru-Chennai bullet train corridor. This high-speed rail project, spanning approximately 435 kilometres, aims to significantly reduce travel time between these key cities.

High-speed rail corridor designed for 350 km/h speeds

The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) is leading the initiative to build a dedicated bullet train track capable of speeds up to 350 km/h. Once operational, the journey time between Mysuru and Chennai is expected to drop from the current 6 hours 30 minutes to just 2 hours 25 minutes.

Land acquisition progresses on Andhra-Karnataka border

Following an inspection of land acquisition along the Andhra-Karnataka border, NHSRCL Managing Director Nishant Singhal confirmed the process has gained momentum under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“A dedicated rail corridor will be constructed for the bullet train,” said Singhal. The route will traverse Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka, featuring nine planned stations across the three states.

Key project stretches and affected areas

A notable segment covers 77 kilometres through Palamaner and Bangarupalem in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district, with a proposed station near Ramapuram (Palamaner). Currently, land acquisition activities are underway in 41 villages, impacting around 876 farmers. Stone marking has been completed, and preliminary notices have been issued to landowners.

Survey, mapping, and infrastructure planning underway

NHSRCL is in the process of awarding contracts to prepare detailed drawings, identify overhead, underground, and subsurface utilities, and find suitable locations for power substations. The corridor will include several elevated bridges to enable smooth, uninterrupted operation of the bullet train.

The alignment will largely follow the Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway route between Hoskote near Bengaluru, Karnataka, and Sriperumbudur near Chennai.

Land acquisition near completion; construction phase soon

While land acquisition is almost complete in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, the process has recently begun in Karnataka. Officials say construction will commence at full speed once land acquisition is finalised.

Bullet train to drastically cut travel time and boost economy

Currently, the fastest train on this route is the Vande Bharat Express, which covers the Chennai-Mysuru distance in 6.5 hours. The upcoming bullet train promises to transform this journey, slashing travel time and stimulating economic growth across the region.