Sonam Raghuvanshi's Mother-In-Law Breaks Silence: 'If Guilty, She Will Be Punished!'

Sonam Raghuvanshi's Mother-In-Law Breaks Silence: 'If Guilty, She Will Be Punished!'


In Indore, Uma Raghuvanshi, mother of Raja Raghuvanshi, says she had a good relationship with Sonam. She insists that if Sonam is involved in any wrongdoing, she will be punished. Uma urges authorities to first investigate three men reportedly linked to the case before blaming Sonam. She expresses confusion about Sonam's relationship with Raj Kushwaha.

