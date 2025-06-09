403
Panama Faces Unrest As American Forces Arrive For Canal Protection Exercises
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) U.S. troops began joint training exercises in Panama in June 2025, following a new agreement signed between Panama and the United States in April.
The arrival of American military personnel comes as Panamanians protest the deal, which allows U.S. forces to use local air and naval bases for training and security operations aimed at protecting the Panama Canal.
The agreement permits U.S. troops to operate in Panama on a rotational and temporary basis, with each deployment requiring approval from Panamanian authorities.
Panamanian officials maintain that the country retains full control over its military facilities and that the arrangement does not establish permanent foreign bases.
The U.S. Embassy in Panama stated that the training will focus on jungle operations and cooperation with Panamanian security forces. The stated goal is to strengthen the security of the canal, which is a critical passage for global trade and a strategic asset for both countries.
Public reaction in Panama has been mixed. Many citizens and organizations have taken to the streets, voicing concerns that the agreement undermines national sovereignty and could signal a return to the era of U.S. military presence before the canal's handover in 1999.
The government insists the agreement is necessary to address threats such as drug trafficking and organized crime, and to ensure the canal's uninterrupted operation.
Both governments emphasize that the arrangement is temporary and in line with Panama's constitution and international agreements.
The U.S. and Panama continue to stress the importance of the canal's security for regional stability and global commerce. All details in this article are based on official statements and verified facts.
