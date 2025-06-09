403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Former President Kuczynski Grounded In Peru Over Bribery Allegations
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Peru's judicial authorities stopped former president Pedro Pablo Kuczynski from leaving the country on June 8, 2025, after he attempted to board a flight to the United States.
Migration officials blocked his departure due to an active alert linked to ongoing criminal investigations into his 2016 presidential campaign.
The judiciary advanced a hearing and issued an 18-month travel ban, citing a high risk that Kuczynski would not return to face justice. Kuczynski, 86, claimed he needed to travel for medical reasons and to see his wife.
He argued that officials violated his rights and announced legal action. The court, however, focused on evidence suggesting he received $100,000 in illicit campaign funds from the construction company CASA.
Prosecutors allege that CASA benefited from public contracts during Kuczynski's government, raising concerns about a pay-to-play scheme.
Authorities suspect Kuczynsk used a method called“pitufeo” to hide the true origin of the funds by splitting large sums into smaller, less detectable transactions.
This case forms part of a broader investigation into the so-called“Club de la Construcción,” a network of companies accused of colluding to win state contracts through bribery.
Kuczynski already resigned in 2018 due to corruption allegations and previously spent time under house arrest for health reasons. The Peruvian judiciary's decision reflects a longstanding pattern in the country, where former leaders often face legal scrutiny for financial misconduct.
For businesses and investors, the case highlights the persistent risks of corruption in Peru's public sector and the importance of strict compliance measures. The outcome will likely influence future governance and the perception of legal certainty in the country.
Migration officials blocked his departure due to an active alert linked to ongoing criminal investigations into his 2016 presidential campaign.
The judiciary advanced a hearing and issued an 18-month travel ban, citing a high risk that Kuczynski would not return to face justice. Kuczynski, 86, claimed he needed to travel for medical reasons and to see his wife.
He argued that officials violated his rights and announced legal action. The court, however, focused on evidence suggesting he received $100,000 in illicit campaign funds from the construction company CASA.
Prosecutors allege that CASA benefited from public contracts during Kuczynski's government, raising concerns about a pay-to-play scheme.
Authorities suspect Kuczynsk used a method called“pitufeo” to hide the true origin of the funds by splitting large sums into smaller, less detectable transactions.
This case forms part of a broader investigation into the so-called“Club de la Construcción,” a network of companies accused of colluding to win state contracts through bribery.
Kuczynski already resigned in 2018 due to corruption allegations and previously spent time under house arrest for health reasons. The Peruvian judiciary's decision reflects a longstanding pattern in the country, where former leaders often face legal scrutiny for financial misconduct.
For businesses and investors, the case highlights the persistent risks of corruption in Peru's public sector and the importance of strict compliance measures. The outcome will likely influence future governance and the perception of legal certainty in the country.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- New CFD Broker Versus Trade Launches With Unique 'Asset-Vs-Asset' Product Offering
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Psy Develops First Trustless Bridge From Dogecoin To Solana
- Beer 2.0: The Meme Coin That's Brewing Something Bigger On Solana
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- AKAS Launches Full-Chain Protocol To Redefine Decentralized Ownership And Governance
CommentsNo comment