Chile Reassures U.S. On Military Ties Amid Diplomatic Rift With Israel
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Chile's Defense Minister Adriana Delpiano confirmed on June 8, 2025, that Chile's recent diplomatic steps against Israel will not break its military relationship with the United States.
This statement follows Chile's withdrawal of its military attachés from Tel Aviv, a move justified by the government as a response to Israel's military actions in Gaza and the resulting humanitarian crisis.
President Gabriel Boric's administration has also announced support for an arms embargo on Israel, a ban on imports from Israeli settlements, and a plan to reduce Chile's dependence on Israeli defense technology.
Despite these measures, Delpiano assured lawmakers that Chile's defense ties with the U remain strong and are even expanding in areas such as logistics and joint operations involving Hercules aircraft.
She emphasized that current contracts with Israeli defense suppliers are commercial, not government-to-government, and remain in force. If disputes arise, existing legal mechanisms address them, and no immediate disruption is expected.
The United States, however, has warned of possible retaliatory steps if Chile fully severs ties with Israel. Options under review include ending Chile's participation in the US Visa Waiver Program, raising tariffs on Chilean exports, and suspending visa services.
Chile's Foreign Policy Balancing Act
Chile is the only South American country in the Visa Waiver Program, so any change would have a broad impact. Chile's moves reflect both humanitarian concerns and domestic political pressure, especially from its large Palestinian community.
The government is now seeking to diversify its defense partnerships, with Turkey emerging as a key supplier for military modernization projects. This shift could reshape regional alliances and impact Chile's access to advanced defense technology.
The situation underscores how international conflicts can disrupt trade, military procurement, and diplomatic relations, affecting both national security and economic interests.
Chile's balancing act shows the challenges of aligning foreign policy with domestic values and global partnerships, especially when major powers are involved.
