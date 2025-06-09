Leading ERP Solutions To Showcase At Dublin ERP Headtoheadtm Event

Attend the Lumenia ERP HEADtoHEAD Event, 14-15 October, Dublin

Meet the leading ERP solution providers at the ERP HEADtoHEAD event

The Lumenia ERP HEADtoHEAD event returns to Dublin, 14-15 October. The leading ERP vendors, showcase their software, allowing ERP buyers to compare solutions.

DUBLIN, IRELAND, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Lumenia Consulting ERP HEADtoHEADTM event returns to the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Dublin Airport on 14-15 October. The event will be Lumenia's 14th Irish event which is now an established event on the ERP calendar. The unique format of the event brings together the leading ERP vendors, who showcase their software, allowing ERP buyers to compare solutions like for like.The event will feature ERP software demonstrations from 14 ERP solution providers, including SAP, Microsoft, Infor, IFS, Intact and Oracle NetSuite.The two day event is aimed at organisations that are planning to upgrade or replace their ERP systems, or simply want to find out move about the ERP marketplace. It is an ideal opportunity for senior finance and IT executives and members of their ERP transformation teams to efficiently review the leading ERP products and hear about key ERP topics and gain insights around new technology.The event kicks off with the ERP event sponsors taking part in an 'Elevator Pitch'. During this session they present a summary of their USP's to convince delegates why it would be a good idea to attend their ERP system demonstrations. Over the two days, delegates can choose to attend sessions focused on Finance, Production, Procurement, BI & Analytics, Projects, Supply Chain or Sales. The demonstrations are based on standardised high-level scripts which makes it easier for delegates to make system comparisons.The ERP packed Agenda will include presentations of keynote speeches from Lumenia Consulting on 'What Makes Successful ERP Projects', 'Navigating the Intersection between ERP and Digital Transformation' and 'Are you ERP Ready'? It will also include vendor showcase presentations and on panel discussion on 'How AI is transforming the ERP industry'. Day 2 will conclude with a panel-discussion on 'How to Avoid ERP Implementation Mistakes'. This is always an event highlight, whereby a panel of industry end users, all of whom have implemented ERP, will talk about their experiences good and bad and highlight things they might do differently next time.The event will have ample time for networking and the ERP vendors will be available at their booth in the expo area for questions and 1:1 meetings. The event is facilitated by ERP consultants Lumenia Consulting who will also be on hand to offer independent guidance and showcase their ERP cost calculator tool.For further information on the event, early bird discounts and to register please visit the event website href="/ireland/" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">erpheadtohead

