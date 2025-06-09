Altitude Accelerator And Brampton Angels Present: Founders And Funders - Where Innovation Meets Investment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) An Exclusive Gathering to Accelerate Canada's Next Wave of Tech Innovation

BRAMPTON, Ontario, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altitude Accelerator and Brampton Angels are proud to announce Founders and Funders: Where Innovation Meets Investment , a high-impact, one-day event designed to spark meaningful connections and collaboration to fuel Canada's next wave of innovation. The event takes place on June 11th , bringing together the startup and investment communities for a day of insight, collaboration, and opportunity.

About the Event

Founders and Funders is a one-of-a-kind event that brings together founders preparing for investment and early-stage investors looking for bold ideas with real-world impact.

For Founders:



Learn how to refine your pitch, raise capital, and prepare for investor engagement Gain access to experienced mentors and actionable tools to become investor-ready

For Funders:



Discover curated deal flow and emerging tech ventures Join intimate conversations with fellow angels and seasoned founders about the future of Canadian innovation

Event Highlights Include:



Keynote : Kevin Kliman CEO and co-founder of Humi, a leading Canadian employment software platform, recently acquired for CAD$100 million

Speaker Highlight: prominent Canadian investor Diane Wolfenden, General Partner of Phoenix Fire, part of the Archangel Network of Funds

Brampton's Key Sector Priorities in Health, Food and Space – Hear from industry experts: Space: Jason Carvalho, Carvalho Capital, Health: Ken Spears, Boston Scientific and Food: Kiran Mann, Brar's

First Look Pitch Session – Be the first to hear from standout early-stage startups competing for $30,000 in prizes

Investor Readiness Workshop – Hands-on guidance for founders navigating the capital raise with seasoned investors and Altitude Accelerator Entrepreneurs-in-Residence: Giselle Melo, Matr Ventures; Bryan Duarte, BlackTech Capital; and Geoff Simonett, Pinelands Capital Angel Forum – Discover inside perspectives in angel investing – facilitated by Brampton Angels

Quote:

“Founders & Funders is about more than just connections-it's about preparation, perspective, and possibility. Early-stage companies rarely get direct access to angel investors, and this event creates that rare opportunity to learn from investors. From how to make your pitch memorable to preparing for a raise, the event is designed to equip founders for success. We're excited to welcome Kevin Kliman, founder of Humi-recently acquired-as a keynote. His journey from idea to exit is both inspiring and instructive for any tech entrepreneur looking to scale.

We are grateful for the generous support of the City of Brampton, which proudly backs both Altitude Accelerator and Brampton Angels. Our sincere thanks also go to the Brampton Innovation District for helping make this event possible.”

~ Pam Banks, Executive Director, Altitude Accelerator and Brampton Angels.

Join us on June 11th as we bridge the gap between vision and venture - and fuel the next generation of Canadian tech success stories.

For more information click here.

Media Contact:

Pam Banks

Executive Director

