SPA's Dave Hearding Wins Washingtonexec Chief Growth Officer Of The Year

- Dave Hearding, SPA CGOALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Systems Planning & Analysis (SPA), a leading global provider of data-driven analytical insight and technical innovation supporting critical national security objectives, is pleased to announce that Dave Hearding has been honored by WashingtonExec as 2025 Chief Growth Officer of the Year. Dave leads SPA's Corporate Growth Office, where he has overseen market leading revenue growth for more than a decade. The award recognizes deep expertise and accomplishments in new business growth, revenue generation, and market expansion.Highlights of Dave Hearding's successful leadership include record-breaking bookings for each of the last several years and winning the largest competitively awarded contract in SPA history.SPA CEO Rich Sawchak commented,“Through steadfast dedication and laser-focused, visionary leadership, Dave has driven SPA's success to new heights. His ability to adapt to challenges and seize new growth opportunities sets him apart as an exceptional leader. He shapes our company's future and defines the standard for industry excellence.”In accepting the award, Hearding said,“This recognition is truly a reflection of the incredible team I have the privilege to lead. Growth isn't driven by one person-it's powered by shared vision, relentless execution, and a culture of collaboration. I'm proud to work alongside such talented, committed individuals who turn ambition into results every day!”About SPASPA is a global, independent analytical and technical innovation firm supporting complex national security programs and defense priorities. SPA's portfolio of differentiated capabilities and tools delivers comprehensive support to the most critical programs for combatting threats, influencing long-term strategic priorities, and shaping policies at the highest levels. With over 2,500 professionals, SPA's employees are subject matter experts in numerous domains, including Land, Undersea, Surface and Air Warfare Operations; Intelligence Community, Radar and Sensor Systems; Unmanned Systems and Counter Systems; Defense Industrial Base and Economic Security; Space Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; Cybersecurity Analysis and Policy; and Hypersonics. Awards include Washington Post Top Workplace consecutively since 2014 and the Department of Labor HIRE Vets Gold Medallion consecutively since 2018. SPA is a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners. For more information: .Media Contact: Sue Nelowet, Director of Communications, ...

