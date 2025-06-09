ANCA Vasculitis Market Size, Epidemiology Trends, Treatment, And Forecast 2025-2035

ANCA Vasculitis Market Trends

The report provides a detailed analysis of the current ANCA vasculitis marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The ANCA vasculitis market reached a value of USD 353.3 million across the top 7 markets (US, EU4, UK, and Japan) in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the top 7 major markets to reach USD 566.7 million by 2035, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.41% during 2025-2035.what is anca vasculitis?ANCA vasculitis or anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis (ANCA-V) is a rare autoimmune condition characterized by inflammation of small and medium vessels. This condition usually affects kidneys, lungs, and other organs. It is becoming a much sought-after market in 2025 as better awareness with diagnostics and targeted therapies comes into play.Increase in Incidence and Market GrowthIn recent years, purportedly due to the better diagnosis and patients' improved survival, there seems to be an increase in the prevalence of ANCA-V. However, this rise is due to enhanced recognition through better laboratory testing, while the actual incidence or number of cases arises worldwide is stable. The disease stands rare with an incidence rate of about 10-20 new cases annually per million people and prevalence is estimated to be between 200 and 400 per million. With patients living longer on better management of the disease, the overall market size for ANCA-V therapy keeps on increasing.The bottom-line treatment structure for ANCA vasculitis, however, is inducted differently and continues towards drastic transformation. Previously considered "standard" induction therapies always included steroid use coupled with either cyclophosphamide or rituximab; newer targeted treatments, however, have now taken the limelight. In 2021, considered an ideal complement receptor antagonist, ChemoCentryx's avacopan (Tavneos) was approved for use alongside standard therapy for granulomatosis with polyangiitis and microscopic polyangiitis. The orally administered drug is presently favored in transplant centers and immunologist clinics because of its steroid-sparing effects and sustained remission benefits. Other biological agents, such as mepolizumab (Nucala), are simultaneously gaining approval for the treatment of eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis, providing new options for patients with inadequate response to traditional therapies.The new treatment modalities will augment growth in the period to come. The late-phase efficacy of benralizumab, depemokimab, and vilobelimab indicate reductions in disease activity and steroid dependence. As newer biologics get ready for approval, these may provide broader choices for maintenance and personalization of care, thus making the treatment flexible and less-toxic.Growing healthcare education and patient activism are also impacting market forces. Rheumatologists and nephrologists are now more aware of ANCA vasculitis, thanks to awareness drives launched by patient associations and professional organizations. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the current ANCA vasculitis marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.In-Market DrugsDrug OverviewMechanism of ActionRegulatory StatusClinical Trial ResultsDrug Uptake and Market PerformanceLate-Stage Pipeline DrugsDrug OverviewMechanism of ActionRegulatory StatusClinical Trial ResultsDrug Uptake and Market PerformanceKey Highlights:The prevalence of ANCA vasculitis is estimated to be between 200 and 400 individuals per million.ANCA vasculitis is slightly more incident in men than in women (male-to-female ratio ranges from 1.07:1 to 1.48:1).The peak age at diagnosis of ANCA-associated vasculitis was 65 to 74 years.Approximately 85% to 90% of individuals with GPA, 70% with microscopic polyangiitis, and 30% to 40% with EGPA are ANCA-positive.Competitive Landscape With Key Players:The competitive landscape of the ANCA vasculitis market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.Amgen Inc.Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma CorporationNovartis AGAdicet Bio7 Major Countries CoveredUnited StatesGermanyFranceUnited KingdomItalySpainJapan About Us:IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world's most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. The company provide a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services. IMARC offerings include thorough market assessment, feasibility studies, company incorporation assistance, factory setup support, regulatory approvals and licensing navigation, branding, marketing and sales strategies, competitive landscape and benchmarking analyses, pricing and cost research, and procurement research.

