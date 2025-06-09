H.I.G. Capital Completes Acquisition Of ITH Group Limited

LONDON, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $70 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce that one of its affiliates has completed the acquisition of ITH Group Limited ("ITH" or the "Company"), a leading UK provider of aseptic pharmaceutical compounding services, in partnership with its founders Adam Bloom and Karen Hamling. The financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

ITH prepares bespoke, injectable medication for patients with specialized medical needs, specifically needs that existing alternative treatments cannot meet. Within the compounding services industry, the Company holds market-leading positions in chemotherapy, total parenteral nutrition, and central intravenous additive services, providing high-quality, patient-appropriate medications for both adults and neonates. The Company also operates a leading digital pharmacy that provides critical, licensed medication to private and NHS patients. In partnership with ITH's management team, H.I.G. aims to continue the Company's strong track record of organic growth and support new initiatives, including increasing the Company's production capacity. ITH's existing management team will remain in place, with Adam Bloom and Karen Hamling continuing as CEO and COO, respectively.

Adam Bloom, CEO of ITH Group, commented: "I'm delighted to welcome H.I.G. as a key investor in the ITH Group. Since our founding in 2008, ITH has consistently grown by investing in our people and enhancing the services we provide to patients. Today, we are proud to be a leading provider of compounding services in the UK, supporting both the NHS and private healthcare sectors. As we look ahead, we remain dedicated to expanding our service offerings, advancing our expertise in the supply of critical compounded medicines, and further developing our pharmacy services."

John Harper, Managing Director and Head of the H.I.G. Europe Lower Middle Market LBO team in London, said, "We are delighted to be supporting Adam, Karen, and their team to further build upon ITH's success. The Company's track record of reliably providing compounded pharmaceuticals to NHS and private customers in an inherently undersupplied market, combined with H.I.G.'s history of supporting capacity expansion in its portfolio companies, underpins an exciting next chapter for ITH."

Gordon Cameron, non-executive Chairman of ITH, said: "Adam and Karen have built a highly impressive business providing a critical service to the UK health sector. The business has built a market-leading reputation for reliability through its unwavering focus on high-quality customer service. I am excited to join the business as part of H.I.G.'s investment to help deliver the next chapter of growth."

About ITH

ITH was founded in 2008. With facilities in London, UK, ITH specialises in the provision of aseptic compounding services for NHS and private customers, with a particular focus on chemotherapy, total parenteral nutrition, and central intravenous additive services. For more information, visit ithgroup .

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative investment firm with $70 billion of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Stamford in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Dubai, and Hong Kong, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to middle market companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:



H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche, and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. also manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.

H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices. H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The Firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at hig .

*Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and its affiliates.

Contact:

John Harper

Managing Director

[email protected]

H.I.G. Capital

10 Grosvenor Street

2nd Floor

London W1K 4QB

United Kingdom

P: +44 (0) 207 318 5700

hig

SOURCE H.I.G. Capital

