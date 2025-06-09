ZIMEC 2025 Signals Zambia's Readiness To Lead Africa's Mining And Energy Transformation Post Event Press Release

12th Edition ZIMEC from from 19-20 March 2025

The ZIMEC wrapped up on 20 March 2025, signaling Zambia's readiness to lead Africa's next wave of industrial growth and energy integration

KITWE, COPPERBELT PROVINCE, ZAMBIA, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The 12th edition of the Zambia International Mining and Energy Conference and Exhibition (ZIMEC ) wrapped up on 20 March 2025, delivering a strong message: Zambia is ready to lead Africa's next phase of industrial growth and regional energy integration. Hosted in Kitwe, the heart of Zambia's mining region, the event brought together over 400+ participants, 71 speakers, 66 exhibiting companies, and senior public and private sector leaders from across the continent and beyond.Under the theme“Promoting Equitable Investment Partnerships, Intra-Regional Mineral Value Chains & Renewable Energy to Catalyse Zambia's Sustainable Economic Growth,” ZIMEC 2025 presented a unified platform for high-level dialogue, investment matchmaking, and policy innovation. A vibrant exhibition, curated networking opportunities, and a site visit to Mopani Copper Mines added depth to the event experience, giving international stakeholders an inside look at Zambia's operational strengths and future potential.The conference opened with strong political backing, including keynote remarks from His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema and key ministers-Hon. Paul Kabuswe (Mines), Hon. Makozo Chikote (Energy), and Hon. Collins Nzovu (Water Development and Sanitation). Their messages were clear: Zambia is building an environment where investors, local communities, and governments can all win.This tone carried into the Ministerial Roundtable, where regional and international leaders gathered to reinforce cross-border cooperation and sustainable growth. Participants included Hon. Eng. Carlos Zacarias, Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy of Mozambique; HE Saeed Al Mansoori, CEO of Capital Events, ADNEC Group (UAE); and HE Anne Luwedde, High Commissioner of Uganda to Zambia-alongside Zambia's key ministers. Together, they underscored the importance of regional infrastructure, resource integration, and investment alignment to unlock Africa's full economic potential.One of the event's most important milestones was the signing of two Memoranda of Understanding with Mozambique, reaffirming Zambia's commitment to cross-border energy trade through regional power interconnectors. These agreements signal a broader vision: Zambia is positioning itself not just as a mineral producer, but as a regional energy facilitator and industrial hub.KEY HIGHLIGHTSZambia's Copper Ambition: Reaching 3 Million TonnesThe drive to triple copper output defined the tone of ZIMEC 2025. Government leaders and companies such as Barrick Lumwana, which is investing $2 billion in mine expansion, shared Zambia's path to reaching 3 million tonnes annually. Delivering on this target will require scaling infrastructure and energy supply, with stakeholders calling for electricity generation to rise to 10,000MW by 2030. Power, inclusivity, and infrastructure are the three pillars underpinning this vision.Unlocking Investment Through Policy Reform and Geological DataPolicy reform and data access emerged as key investment enablers. The Ministerial Roundtable, followed by a keynote from Kimmo Tiilikainen (Geological Survey of Finland), laid the groundwork for rethinking value chains and local beneficiation. Backed by the UK and Finland, the Exploration & Joint Ventures Panel reinforced the urgency of digitising Zambia's geological database, streamlining exploration licensing, and formalising artisanal mining-all necessary for making Zambia's mineral potential bankable.Investment Climate and Renewable Energy StrategyThe Investors Forum and Energy Projects Roundtable showcased Zambia's steady progress in building investor trust. Representatives from ZDA, OECD, and banks provided insight into improving transparency and capital access. On the energy side, major players including CEC, ZESCO, and Huawei revealed solar, wind, and storage solutions to address rising demand. Key government incentives-like VAT exemptions and deregulation of mini-grids under 5MW-were applauded as important steps for expanding clean power access across mining and rural areas.Mining and Energy Synergies: Meeting ESG and Industrial GoalsWith growing energy needs from mining operations, this session explored the balance between productivity and sustainability. Speakers from Petrodex, Kansanshi Mining, and the African Development Bank advocated for off-grid energy models, hybrid systems, and blended financing as smart solutions for scaling operations while meeting ESG targets.Finance for Sustainable Mining and SMEsFinance leaders discussed how Zambia can capitalise on climate finance and development capital. Innovative tools such as green bonds, sustainability-linked loans, and PPP models took centre stage. With support from AFC and ZCCM-IH, this session stressed that Zambia's growth must be financially inclusive, especially for local SMEs and suppliers, ensuring that sustainability is matched by opportunity.Zambia @ 60: Local Value Chains and the EV FutureThe final session looked ahead. As Zambia marks 60 years of independence, panellists from IDC, IGC, and top mining operators called for strengthening local refining, investing in EV battery value chains, and enforcing ESG standards. A standout proposal was the reuse of sulphuric acid in fertiliser production, merging industrial and environmental goals-a move toward circular, sustainable development.The 12th edition was made possible thanks to the support of our sponsors and partners: Petrodex (Platinum Sponsor), Barrick Lumwana (Gold Sponsor), Copperbelt Energy Corporation (Silver Sponsor), as well as Barloworld Equipment, ESG First Fund, Vivo Energy, FNB Zambia, and GreenCo. Their involvement helped elevate the scale and depth of the event and brought global attention to Zambia's investment-ready landscape.ZIMEC 2025 wasn't just a conference-it was a catalyst. From landmark agreements to billion-dollar investment pledges and a clear roadmap for Zambia's industrial future, the event delivered outcomes, momentum, and a renewed sense of direction. As the country works to align infrastructure, policy, and partnerships, it is clear that Zambia is not only open for business-it is ready to lead.For post-event materials and future updates, visit:Contact: ...About AME Trade Ltd:We are a leading independent company empowering trade development & investments through the organization of conferences & trade events, along with complimentary valuable business intelligence reports, capacity building training programs and digital connect marketing services. Our knowledge and experience of organizing events in developing countries is second to none. We possess more than 20 years of working experience in 29 countries. We understand and respect the individual needs of our partners in each one. The aim of our events, reports, trainings, and webinars is to educate, innovate, and enable you to establish meaningful business connections in these rapidly developing and dynamic African markets.Follow us: LinkedIn | YouTube | Facebook | TwitterJoin the conversation on social media using the hashtag #ZIMEC.

