Uganda: Venezuelan Ambassador Pays Courtesy Call On Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs

Her Excellency Fatima Yesenia Fernandez Juarez, the Ambassador of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to the Republic of Uganda, today paid a courtesy call on the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs (International Affairs ) Hon. Oryem Henry Okello at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

H.E. Fernandez Juarez expressed the profound gratitude of the Venezuelan Government for the warm hospitality and friendship extended to herself and her delegation by the people and Government of Uganda since the formal opening of the Embassy of Venezuela in Kampala in March 2025.

The Ambassador underscored the importance of strengthening bilateral ties between Uganda and Venezuela, particularly in light of Uganda's important role as a partner member of the BRICS alliance.

On his part, the Minister of State welcomed the establishment of the Venezuelan Embassy in Uganda, describing it as a significant milestone in enhancing bilateral cooperation, commercial diplomacy, and people-to-people engagement between the two nations. He thanked the Venezuelan Government for their commitment to deepening relations with Uganda.

In conclusion, the Minister accepted an invitation to visit the newly opened Embassy of Venezuela in Kampala and reiterated Uganda's appreciation for Venezuela's renewed commitment to partnership and collaboration.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Republic of Uganda - Ministry of Foreign Affairs.