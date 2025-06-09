403
Brazil Retreats On IOF Tax Hike, Seeks New Revenue From Bonds And Betting
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's Finance Ministry, led by Fernando Haddad reversed this weekend a controversial plan to sharply increase the IOF, or Tax on Financial Transactions.
The government had announced the hike in May 2025 through Decree No. 12,466/2025, aiming to raise R$20.5 billion ($3.7 billion) in 2025 and R$41 billion ($7.4 billion) in 2026. The IOF applies to credit, foreign exchange, and insurance transactions.
The plan triggered immediate backlash from businesses, investors, and lawmakers, who warned it would stifle credit, deter foreign investment, and hurt economic growth.
The government partially rolled back the IOF increase just hours after its announcement. It restored the IOF rate on investments by Brazilian funds abroad to zero, instead of raising it to 3.5% as planned.
It kept the 1.1% IOF rate on remittances for investment purposes. The Finance Ministry acknowledged that this reversal would cost the treasury about R$6 billion ($1.1 billion) in expected revenue through 2026.
The Bovespa index dropped almost 2% in futures trading, and the real weakened against the dollar, reflecting market concern about capital flight and policy uncertainty. To cover the revenue shortfall, officials announced new fiscal measures.
The government will introduce taxes on investment instruments that are currently exempt, such as certain real estate and agribusiness credit bills. It also plans to increase the tax burden on online betting platforms, which already pay 42% of their revenue in taxes and fees.
The Ministry of Finance estimates that the country's regulated betting sector generates about R$2.16 billion ($0.4 billion) monthly, but only about 7% of the R$30 billion ($5.4 billion) wagered each month stays with operators.
The government expects to collect about 77% of the current monthly revenue from betting platforms to offset the IOF shortfall. Additionally, a new bill in Congress proposes a 10% cut in federal tax breaks over two years, excluding the Manaus free trade zone and non-profits.
The bill would block new or renewed tax, credit, and fiscal benefits. These moves signal a shift from direct tax hikes toward broadening the tax base and reducing exemptions.
The IOF episode highlights the tension between fiscal needs and economic competitiveness. The government needs revenue to meet budget targets, but higher transaction taxes risk slowing credit and investment.
The partial rollback reflects pressure from financial markets and Congress, and shows the limits of tax policy as a tool for quick fiscal fixes. Businesses and investors now face greater uncertainty, as the government looks for new ways to balance its books without undermining growth.
This story matters because it shows how tax policy can shape investment, credit, and economic confidence. Brazil's choices will affect not only its own recovery, but also how global investors view emerging markets facing similar fiscal pressures.
