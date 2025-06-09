Atlee's Box Office Run: Check All His Directed Films And Their Massive Collections

Let's take a detailed look at all the films directed by Atlee, including their release years, star cast, genres, and how much they earned at the box office.

Atlee has become a prominent director not only in Tamil cinema but across India. Having worked as an assistant director to Shankar in 'Nanban' and 'Enthiran', he made his directorial debut with 'Raja Rani'. All his subsequent films have been successful, establishing him as a nationally recognized director.

Atlee, a Visual Communication graduate from Sathyabama University, directed the short film 'En Mel Vizhuntha Mazhaithuli', which won two national awards. At 25, he worked as an assistant director to Shankar before making his directorial debut in 2013 with 'Raja Rani', starring Arya, Jai, Nayanthara, Nazriya, and Sathyaraj. The film grossed ₹50 crore and earned Atlee the Vijay Award for Best Debut Director.

Following 'Raja Rani', Atlee directed the action thriller 'Theri' in 2016, produced by Kalaipuli S. Thanu. Starring Vijay, Samantha, and Amy Jackson, the film grossed ₹150 crore, becoming the second highest-grossing film of 2016. Its casting, music, and screenplay were widely praised.

In 2017, Atlee directed Vijay for the second time in 'Mersal'. Vijay played a triple role alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kajal Aggarwal, Nithya Menen, S.J. Surya, Vadivelu, and Sathyaraj. The film grossed over ₹240 crore worldwide, becoming one of the highest-grossing Tamil films and Vijay's biggest hit at the time.

Atlee directed Vijay for the third time in 2019's 'Bigil', produced by AGS Entertainment with music by A.R. Rahman. Starring Nayanthara, Jackie Shroff, and Daniel Balaji, the film received positive reviews and grossed ₹305 crore, becoming the highest-grossing film of 2019.

Atlee then moved to Hindi cinema, directing 'Jawan' with Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanjay Dutt, Priyamani, and Deepika Padukone. The film grossed over ₹1117.39 crore worldwide, a record-breaking feat for a Hindi film in Indian cinema history.

Atlee is currently directing Allu Arjun in 'AA22xA6', a film with a budget of ₹800 crore. Reports suggest Atlee's fee is ₹100 crore, while Allu Arjun's is ₹200 crore. The film is produced by Sun Pictures. Despite directing only five films, Atlee has become a prominent director in India.