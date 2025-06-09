403
Cook Smart: Foods To Avoid In Pressure Cooker For Safety And Efficiency
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Many use pressure cookers for quick cooking. But 8 foods should never be cooked in a pressure cooker. Avoid these foods to prevent spills and other hazards.Milk boils over easily. Heating milk in a pressure cooker can cause it to boil rapidly and spill, potentially clogging valves and damaging the cooker.Chopped apples have high water content and starch. In a pressure cooker, they can break down quickly, clogging pressure release valves and creating a hazardous situation.Starchy foods like pasta create foam, which can block safety valves. They also tend to overcook easily in a pressure cooker.Reheating fried foods in a pressure cooker isn't recommended. The oil can stick and make cleaning difficult. The high heat can also cause splattering.Beans like kidney or chickpeas release foam and starch, potentially clogging valves. Soaking them properly is crucial, but pressure cooking is still risky.Avoid cooking foods with vastly different cooking times together. Delicate veggies will overcook with longer-cooking items like rice, affecting taste and texture.While common, cooking rice in a pressure cooker can lead to spills if too much water or rice is used. The starch creates foam that can block valves.Tomato-based or other thick sauces can become too dense and clog valves. Acidic foods might also react with the cooker, altering the taste.
