US Air Taxi And Drone Makers In Focus After Trump Signs Executive Orders For 'American Dominance' In The Skies

AeroVironment (AVAV), Red Cat Holdings (RCAT), and Unusual Machines (UMAC) stocks drew heavy retail chatter after Donald Trump signed several executive orders to boost domestic drone manufacturing.

The Trump administration also aims to regulate drone usage amid safety concerns ahead of next year's FIFA World Cup and the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympics.

“The administration is cracking down on unlawful drone use, ordering a federal task force to ensure US control over American skies and prioritizing the detection and identification of drones in real time,” Michael Kratsios, the director of White House's Office of Science and Technology Policy, said to reporters according to a Bloomberg report.

The White House is also looking to reduce China's dominance in the commercial drones market in the U.S.

One executive order will help set up a national training center to prepare authorities for the World Cup and Olympics, and instructs the Federal Aviation Administration to expedite a rule for restricting drone flights near certain facilities, including oil refineries, chemical plants, and other critical infrastructure, as per the report.

Another order will enable the routine use of drones beyond the visual sight of pilots, a move long demanded by companies looking to expand deliveries through unmanned aerial vehicles.

This order also included promoting the domestic manufacturing of air taxis, known as electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) vehicles.

The stocks of air taxi companies Joby Aviation (JOBY) and Archer Aviation (ACHR) also attracted retail interest.

The third executive order revoked a previous ban on supersonic flights over U.S. land.

The Bloomberg report stated that while no orders ban specific foreign companies, including the top drone seller, Da Jiang Innovations (DJI), the White House will direct the Commerce Department to initiate investigations and regulatory reviews to safeguard the U.S. drone supply chain.

