Unemployment Led To Anandhu's Death In Vazhikkadavu, Says Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Delhi: Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar strongly criticized the state government regarding the death of Anandhu, who was electrocuted by a trap set for wild boars in Vazhikkadavu. He questioned whether the current situation in the state forces people to kill wild boars for a living and stated that the accused were trying to sell the meat for their livelihood. He blamed unemployment for the incident, while also acknowledging that it was an illegal act.

He agreed with Union Minister George Kurian's statement that Anandhu was a martyr. He pointed out that the state has the authority to kill dangerous wild animals and questioned why it wasn't being utilized. He mentioned that three people were killed in Nilambur this year alone and 57 people have died in Kerala in the last five years. He noted that the authority to kill wild animals is being used in several areas, including Palakkad, and questioned why it wasn't being implemented elsewhere. He also criticized Congress for only raising this issue during elections and questioned why Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi remained silent for so long.

He mentioned that the MLA who served in Nilambur for four and a half years is contesting again and Swaraj is contesting for the party that ruled the state for nine years. The UDF candidate is the son of the former MLA. He pointed out that they are all part of the India alliance and expressed BJP's high hopes for Nilambur. He stated that people want change and they will be presented with the Central government's progress card. He stood by his statement about the unnecessary election and clarified that the candidate was not fielded due to pressure from the national leadership and that the non-party member candidate was not chosen due to a lack of other leaders.