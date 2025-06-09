Karnataka: Man Dies In Land Dispute Violence In Bagalkote

Bagalkote: A land dispute in Sangannatti village of Bagalkote district turned deadly on Saturday after a man who tried to mediate between two feuding families was fatally attacked. The victim, identified as Parappa Mallappa Naganur (49), succumbed to his injuries on Sunday morning.

Dispute between in-laws turns violent

The altercation began between Hanamanth Shankreppa Naganur and his son-in-law Mahaning Basappa Waggar over a long-standing land issue. What started as a heated argument soon escalated into physical violence.

Hanamanth Naganur and his relative Mahaning Naganur allegedly attacked Mahaning Waggar during the altercation.

Mediator becomes the victim

When Gangappa Naganur attempted to step in and defuse the situation, he too was assaulted. The situation worsened when Parappa Mallappa Naganur, Gangappa's brother, tried to intervene. He was reportedly attacked by Hanamanth Naganur and sustained serious injuries.

Parappa was immediately rushed to a private hospital, but he died of his injuries the following morning.

Police register case, search for accused

A case has been registered at the Mahalingapura police station, and a manhunt is underway to locate and arrest the accused individuals involved in the incident.