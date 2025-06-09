Gujarat High Court Receives Bomb Threat Via Email, Post-Lunch Hearing Suspended

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Gujarat High Court on Monday received a bomb threat via email from an unknown source, reported ANI, quoting a senior police officer.

According to the report, which quoted Deputy Police Commissioner Safin Hasan, the Gujarat High Court suspended post-lunch hearings and asked the lawyers to leave the premises. Meanwhile, a security check is being conducted.

Police, BDDS, and dog squads are investigating.

All gates remain open, but security has been heightened at the court complex.