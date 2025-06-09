Bybit Joins India Blockchain Tour 2025 As Title Sponsor: Powering The Next Chapter Of India's Web3 Revolution
Octaloop, one of India's earliest and most active crypto-native communities, is proud to announce this exciting partnership with Bybit – a top global exchange trusted by millions of traders. The tour will feature 8 high-impact events across India, all culminating in the flagship conference Metamorphosis 2025 in New Delhi.
A Tour That Builds More Than Hype
What began in 2016 as underground meetups in Delhi cafés has evolved into India's most consistent and powerful Web3 movement. In 2025, IBT returns for its 4th edition, bigger than ever.
IBT 2025 Calendar:
Hyderabad – 28 June
Ahmedabad – 26 July
Kolkata – 16 August
New Delhi (Metamorphosis – flagship event) – 27-29 September
Goa – 5 October
Mumbai – 25 October
Chennai – 29 November
Bangalore – 30 November
With every stop, IBT fuels adoption at both the grassroots and institutional level – from builders and emerging founders to investors, influencers, and policymakers.
Why Bybit's Backing Matters
India is home to over 500 million internet users, a massive developer pool, and a fast-growing appetite for Web3 innovation. Bybit's involvement brings global credibility and massive energy to India's blockchain space – and it's a strong vote of confidence in the potential of this market.
Bybit's decision to join IBT25 – especially on the heels of receiving FIU (Financial Intelligence Unit) registration in India – is a powerful signal of their commitment to operating transparently, responsibly, and long-term in this market.
“India represents one of the most dynamic and promising landscapes for blockchain and Web3 innovation,” said Vikas Gupta, Country Manager – India at Bybit.
“As the title sponsor of the India Blockchain Tour 2025, Bybit reaffirms its long-term commitment to empowering the Indian crypto community, fostering education, and supporting the builders shaping the future of decentralised finance in the region.”
What to Expect
Each city on the tour will host:
Insightful Content – Fireside chats and panels featuring protocol founders, policy experts, and exchange executives on DeFi, NFTs, and next-generation smart-contract design.
Hands-On Learning – Multilingual workshops, developer hack sessions, and ecosystem demo days.
Business Development – Investor showcases, branded booths, and KOL campaigns to catalyse partnerships.
Metamorphosis 2025 – A two-day marquee summit during ETHGlobal Delhi Week, drawing international builders and funds for high-impact collaboration, capped by an exclusive after-party.
The flagship Metamorphosis 2025 will run alongside ETHGlobal Delhi, offering one of the most powerful IRL opportunities in Indian Web3 this year.
“As one of the most respected exchanges in the world, Bybit joining as our Title Sponsor is a huge moment,” says Anupam Varshney, Founder of Octaloop.
“They're not just supporting an event- they're amplifying a mission to take India's Web3 story to the global stage.”
The Bigger Picture
From builders to protocol leads, the India Blockchain Tour is bringing the entire Web3 spectrum under one roof – and with Bybit joining in, the impact and reach are set to grow even more global. This isn't just a tour of events. It's a coordinated movement accelerating India's Web3 future.
About Bybit
Founded in 2018, Bybit is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving more than 70M+ users across 195 countries. The platform offers deep liquidity and millisecond-level matching for spot, perpetual, and options markets, complemented by staking, earn products, and an actively curated launchpad. Bybit's institutional-grade security includes proof-of-reserves attestation, real-time risk monitoring, and an insurance fund that protects traders from extreme volatility.
About Octaloop
Founded in 2020, Octaloop is India's premier Web3 community builder, organising large-scale conferences, hackathons, and educational initiatives to drive blockchain adoption across the subcontinent. Flagship properties include the India Blockchain Tour and Metamorphosis.
Legal Disclaimer:
