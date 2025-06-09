MEXC Named Title Sponsor Of India Blockchain Tour 2025: Driving Web3 Growth Across India

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Octaloop, one of India's longest-standing and most active crypto-native communities, today announced a title-sponsorship agreement with MEXC, the globally trusted digital-asset exchange renowned for the most trending tokens, deep liquidity, and a trader-first approach.







Under the partnership, MEXC will headline the India Blockchain Tour (IBT) 2025, an eight-city roadshow culminating in Octaloop's flagship conference, Metamorphosis 2025, to be held in New Delhi from 27 – 28 September 2025.

8 Cities. 7 Months. One Unified Mission.

India Blockchain Tour is not just an event series – it's a nationwide celebration of innovation, decentralization, and community.

Starting June 28 in Hyderabad, the tour travels across:

Ahmedabad – 26 July

Kolkata – 16 August

New Delhi (Metamorphosis) – 27–29 September

Goa – 5 October

Mumbai – 25 October

Chennai – 29 November

Bangalore – 30 November

Each city is a node in India's Web3 network, bringing together builders, investors, regulators, and passionate community members for a full-stack IRL experience.

Why MEXC is the Perfect Fit

As a global exchange known for speed, reliability, and deep market liquidity, MEXC's involvement signals a strong commitment to India's evolving crypto ecosystem.

“India is one of the most dynamic crypto markets in the world, full of creativity, resilience, and energy,” said Tracy Jin, COO of MEXC.“At MEXC, we're committed to supporting Web3 innovation through education, community events, and ecosystem partnerships. Through IBT 2025, we aim to connect with India's talented developers, share insights from global markets, and contribute to a thriving and inclusive blockchain future.”

“MEXC's support elevates the India Blockchain Tour to an international platform,” said Anupam Varshney, Founder, Octaloop.“Together, we will showcase India's unrivalled developer talent and entrepreneurial spirit while opening doors to global opportunities.”

What to Expect at IBT 2025

Insightful Content – Fireside chats and panels featuring protocol founders, policy experts, and exchange executives on DeFi, NFTs, and next-generation smart-contract design.

Hands-On Learning – Multilingual workshops, developer hack sessions, and ecosystem demo days.

Business Development – Investor showcases, branded booths, and KOL campaigns to catalyse partnerships.

Metamorphosis 2025 – A two-day marquee summit during ETHGlobal Delhi Week, drawing international builders and funds for high-impact collaboration, capped by an exclusive after-party.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being“Your Easiest Way to Crypto.” Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

About Octaloop

Founded in 2020, Octaloop is India's premier Web3 community builder, organising large-scale conferences, hackathons, and educational initiatives to drive blockchain adoption across the subcontinent. Flagship properties include the India Blockchain Tour and Metamorphosis.

For media access, partnerships, speaker slots, or sponsorship info, reach out to Octaloop team at ...