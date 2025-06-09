Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
If The World Could Just Be As Happy And Well As Indonesia


(MENAFN- Asia Times) In today's world, progress is often synonymous with wealth. Nations are ranked by how much they produce, how fast they grow, how seamlessly they innovate.

By conventional standards, Indonesia-still working through development hurdles-is more often positioned as a country in transition than a source of insight. And yet, Indonesia quietly defies that narrative.

According to the“Global Flourishing Study”-a groundbreaking research project by Harvard, Gallup and Baylor University surveying over 200,000 people across 22 countries-Indonesia ranks first in overall human flourishing. Not the wealthiest. Not the most advanced. But the most deeply, broadly and consistently well.

Indonesia topped the index in five non-material dimensions: happiness, purpose, character, health and social relationships. Meanwhile, some of the world's richest nations found themselves near the bottom.

Japan, often praised for its longevity and technological sophistication, came last. The United Kingdom, with its robust institutions and long democratic tradition, ranked 20th.

Even the United States, home to the world's largest economy, landed in 12th place-dragged down by polarization, isolation and declining trust. Germany, known for its efficiency and social protections, also ranked below Indonesia.

These numbers don't just raise eyebrows. They raise profound questions. If nations that excel at producing wealth are struggling to produce well-being, what exactly are we building?

