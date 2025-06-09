Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Spain Summons Israeli Occupation Charge D'affaires Over Interception Of Madleen Ship


2025-06-09
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, June 9 (KUNA) -- Spain's Foreign Ministry summoned Israeli occupation's charge d'affaires in Madrid on Monday to protest the detention of Spanish activist Sergio Toribio, taken when Israeli forces intercepted the Freedom Flotilla vessel "Madleen" in international Mediterranean waters.
The vessel was carrying 12 people and humanitarian aid to Gaza to break the humanitarian blockade.
The ministry--without an Israeli ambassador since Spain recognized Palestine on 28 May 2024--said to reporters it is coordinating with Toribio, his family, and Israeli officials to provide consular protection.
According to the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, the crew was unarmed and its aid cargo was seized. (end)
