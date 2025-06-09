Happy Belly Food Group's Smash Burger Brand Rosie's Burgers QSR Signs A 10 Unit Area Development Agreement For Saskatchewan, Canada
"Just 3 months after announcing our area development agreement for Rosie's in Manitoba Canada, we are happy to move forward with the signing of an area development agreement that will now see Rosie's expand to a territory covering 9 provinces with the addition of Saskatchewan," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly. "As organic growth continues to accelerate, we look to new market opportunities. Establishing Rosies in the heart of Canada is a significant step in our national expansion strategy, making this our second brand to sign a franchise agreement in Saskatchewan this year. This growth trajectory demonstrates the strength of our brand portfolio, and there are no plans of slowing down."
"Rosie's Burgers continues to scale across Canada, and today's announcement highlights the growing success of our national franchising strategy. With multiple new locations currently under construction and additional openings slated for 2025 & 2026, we are advancing growth through a dual-track approach-corporate store development alongside an asset-light franchise model. This strategy, supported by our strong track record of organic expansion and our franchising platform, positions us for continued momentum. With 105 locations secured under area development agreements across Atlantic Canada, Ontario, Manitoba, Alberta, British Columbia and now Saskatchewan, Rosie's is well-positioned to be the leading national smash burger brand in Canada."
We are just getting started.
Province of Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan presents an excellent opportunity for our Rosie's brand thanks to its strong sense of community, growing urban centers, and a steadily diversifying economy. Cities like Saskatoon and Regina boast a youthful, family-oriented demographic that values convenience, quality, and comfort food-making them prime markets for fast-casual dining experiences. The province's lower cost of doing business, relative to major metropolitan areas, allows for better margins and scalable operations. With limited competition in the premium burger space and increasing demand for locally sourced, high-quality food options, Saskatchewan offers fertile ground for building out a loyal customer base and long-term brand success for Rosies.
About Rosie's Burgers
Deliciously handcrafted smashed burgers, golden fries, and classic milkshakes. Rosie's is your neighbourhood burger shop serving up nostalgic flavours you know, love, and crave. From our Smashburger's and French fries to strawberry shakes and onion rings-we're all about keeping things simple and perfecting tradition. Because the classics were made classic for a reason, right?
Franchising
About Happy Belly Food Group
Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leading consolidator of emerging food brands.
Sean Black
Chief Executive Officer
Shawn Moniz
Chief Operating Officer
Legal Disclaimer:
