Happy Belly Food Group's Smash Burger Brand Rosie's Burgers QSR Signs A 10 Unit Area Development Agreement For Saskatchewan, Canada

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2025) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging food brands is pleased to announce the signing of an area development agreement that marks a significant milestone in our growth trajectory. As of June 8, 2025, Happy Belly has signed a contractual area development agreement for the province of Saskatchewan that will deliver a min of 10 net new locations of Rosie's Burgers ("Rosie's"), a boutique QSR restaurant brand serving original recipe smash burgers, poutine, onion rings, milkshakes and more. With this addition, our emerging brand portfolio now has 551 units under development agreements, clearly setting the path forward for several years of predictable organic growth for Happy Belly.







"Just 3 months after announcing our area development agreement for Rosie's in Manitoba Canada, we are happy to move forward with the signing of an area development agreement that will now see Rosie's expand to a territory covering 9 provinces with the addition of Saskatchewan," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly. "As organic growth continues to accelerate, we look to new market opportunities. Establishing Rosies in the heart of Canada is a significant step in our national expansion strategy, making this our second brand to sign a franchise agreement in Saskatchewan this year. This growth trajectory demonstrates the strength of our brand portfolio, and there are no plans of slowing down."







"Rosie's Burgers continues to scale across Canada, and today's announcement highlights the growing success of our national franchising strategy. With multiple new locations currently under construction and additional openings slated for 2025 & 2026, we are advancing growth through a dual-track approach-corporate store development alongside an asset-light franchise model. This strategy, supported by our strong track record of organic expansion and our franchising platform, positions us for continued momentum. With 105 locations secured under area development agreements across Atlantic Canada, Ontario, Manitoba, Alberta, British Columbia and now Saskatchewan, Rosie's is well-positioned to be the leading national smash burger brand in Canada."

Province of Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan presents an excellent opportunity for our Rosie's brand thanks to its strong sense of community, growing urban centers, and a steadily diversifying economy. Cities like Saskatoon and Regina boast a youthful, family-oriented demographic that values convenience, quality, and comfort food-making them prime markets for fast-casual dining experiences. The province's lower cost of doing business, relative to major metropolitan areas, allows for better margins and scalable operations. With limited competition in the premium burger space and increasing demand for locally sourced, high-quality food options, Saskatchewan offers fertile ground for building out a loyal customer base and long-term brand success for Rosies.



About Rosie's Burgers

Deliciously handcrafted smashed burgers, golden fries, and classic milkshakes. Rosie's is your neighbourhood burger shop serving up nostalgic flavours you know, love, and crave. From our Smashburger's and French fries to strawberry shakes and onion rings-we're all about keeping things simple and perfecting tradition. Because the classics were made classic for a reason, right?



Franchising

For franchising inquiries please contact us at ...



About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leading consolidator of emerging food brands.







