K2 Announces New Board Member

Mr. Taylor-Robins' financial and capital markets expertise further strengthens K2's leadership as it focuses on advancing Mojave. He is experienced in evaluating mining projects at all stages to identify and capitalize on new growth opportunities. Mr. Taylor-Robins currently works in Corporate Development at Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX: ORE), an established gold producer in West Africa. Prior to his current role, he was a member of the Corporate Development team at Great Bear Royalties - acquired by Royal Gold for C$200M in 2022. He holds a Master's of Science in Mineral & Energy Economics from the Colorado School of Mines and a Master's in Mining Engineering from the University of Arizona.

"I look forward to the addition of Mr. Taylor-Robins as a Director," stated Anthony Margarit, President and CEO of K2. "Chase's technical ability combined with his insight into corporate development will be a valuable addition to the strong, experienced Board we have at K2 as we move into the next phases of development at the Mojave project."

Incentive Stock Option Grant

K2 would also like to announce the granting of 7,100,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to certain Directors, Officers, Employees and Advisors of the Company. The Options are exercisable at $0.36 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant with 25% vesting in 6 months, and 25% vesting on the anniversary every year thereafter. The Options were granted pursuant to the Company's shareholder-approved stock option plan and are subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and any applicable regulatory hold periods.

About the Mojave Project

The Mojave Project is a 5,830-hectare oxide gold project with base metal targets located in California. Multiple previously recognized surface gold targets have been successfully drilled in the past, most notably by Newmont and BHP. Since acquiring the property, K2 has completed geochemical and geophysical surveys, geologic mapping, LiDAR, a WorldView 3 alteration survey, and successfully completed a 17-hole RC drill program focused on the Dragonfly and Newmont Zones. Highlights from K2's drilling program include 6.68 g/t Au over 45.72m from surface at the Dragonfly Zone, and 1.69 g/t Au over 41.15m from 44.20m depth at the Newmont Zone.

About K2 Gold

K2 is a proud member of Discovery Group and currently has projects in Southwest USA and the Yukon.

K2 is committed to transparency, accountability, environmental stewardship, safety, and community engagement.

