Iglobal Media USA And Iglobal Radio App Launches National Digital Radio Network With Over 10 Million Weekly Listeners

LOS ANGELES, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- iGlobal Media USA, a California-based digital broadcasting company, today officially announced the launch of its national cloud-powered radio network, along with the release of its flagship iGlobal Radio App - a multi-channel platform designed to unify FM, AM, and online stations under one digital roof.

At launch, the iGlobal network already includes over 250 affiliate stations , collectively reaching more than 10 million weekly listeners across the United States and abroad.

"We're building the future of radio - not by replacing broadcasters, but by empowering them," said Michael Bryant , CEO and Founder of iGlobal Media USA. "The iGlobal platform bridges legacy radio with modern technology, unlocking digital reach, real-time analytics, and national monetization opportunities for stations of all sizes."

Affiliate Powerhouses Leading the Network

Among the flagship stations now live on the iGlobal platform:



Power 97.5 LA Radio - Los Angeles' Urban Hits Leader, with 3.5 million+ weekly listeners



Power V97.5 Vegas Radio - Vegas' 24/7 club and DJ culture



Power 109.5 LA Hot Latin Radio - The heartbeat of LA's Latin music scene



Power 102.5 LA Gospel Radio - Faith-based content with national spiritual influence



Power Talk Radio - Unfiltered talk radio for global voices



Power Z97.5 Zambia - Africa's voice in the global streaming space

Power 98.8 LA – Real Hip Hop Radio - 100% authentic hip hop, straight from the streets of LA

Each station retains full brand identity while benefiting from shared national infrastructure, advertising support, and mobile streaming capabilities via the iGlobal Radio App , now available on iOS and Android.

A Platform for the Future of Broadcasting

The iGlobal platform features:



White-labeled mobile streaming for every affiliate



Real-time audience metrics and analytics dashboards



Automated national ad integration and revenue sharing

No upfront cost for qualifying affiliate stations

With U.S. radio advertising valued at $21+ billion and digital audio projected to exceed $10 billion by 2026, iGlobal Media USA is positioned at the intersection of tradition and innovation.

"You've heard of iHeart?"

"iGlobal is the next evolution - and we connect you."

iGlobal Media USA - We're not just playing the future of radio... We're streaming it.

About iGlobal Media USA

iGlobal Media USA is a digital broadcasting company based in Los Angeles, California, dedicated to transforming radio for the digital age. By merging traditional broadcasting with modern infrastructure, iGlobal empowers independent stations to expand globally, monetize smarter, and reach audiences across every device.

