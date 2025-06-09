New Release 'Risky Pursuit' Blends Emotional Suspense With A Gripping Crime Story For Teens And Adults

Risky Pursuit

Nancy G. West's page-turning thriller about grief, loyalty, and doing the right thing-even when it costs everything.

- Reader ViewsSAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- When high school senior Decker Savage follows a stranger one night, he isn't chasing trouble, he's already drowning in it. Still grieving the loss of his little brother, caught between divorcing parents, struggling to hold on to the life he knew, Decker witnesses a violent crime and an even more unsettling mystery. What he finds on the other side is not just danger, but an unexpected friendship with an elderly man-and the chance to do something that matters.In "Risky Pursuit," award-winning author Nancy G. West shifts from her acclaimed Aggie Mundeen mysteries to a fresh, emotionally layered YA thriller.A CHARACTER-DRIVEN MYSTERY WITH HEART"Risky Pursuit" is a powerful portrait of a teen searching for connection and control in a world coming apart. Through Decker's bond with Mitchell - a victim at the center of the mystery who forms an unlikely bond with him - West explores grief, moral courage, and the healing power of unexpected friendship. "Risky Pursuit" delivers both page-turning suspense and real emotional depth, marking a fresh voice in contemporary YA fiction. When asked about the inspiration behind "Risky Pursuit," West shared,“Young adults sometimes get a bad rap. I wanted to show how a reticent teen can grow courage when faced with a real-life dilemma, and how maturity doesn't always depend on age.”WHAT READERS AND REVIEWERS ARE SAYINGPraise for "Risky Pursuit" highlights its emotional complexity, interesting characters, and page-turning suspense:“For high school senior baseball player Decker Savage, it's a race against time to identify the assailant before he attacks again and destroys everyone Decker loves.” - Debbie Schrack, author of Saving Sophie and Over the Fence“Absolutely mesmerizing! This book is a masterpiece: brilliant storytelling, unforgettable characters, and pure magic on every page.” - Drew Daywalt, author for young people and adults“A gripping, page-turning mystery filled with tension and high emotional stakes. Proof that even young-adult heroes can have hidden heart and stores of great courage.” - James W. Ziskin, author of the Anthony, Barry, and Macavity award-winning Ellie Stone mysteries“Nancy G. West's writing style - it's sharp, clear, and easy to read without ever feeling too simple. Her characters are developed in a natural and realistic manner, and the narrative flows with measured tension, to keep readers on edge. The writing has a fluid, captivating style that will effectively immerse readers in the protagonist's world and pique their interest in what will happen next. The mystery itself is breathtaking. It's got just the right amount of twists and surprises to keep you guessing without being confusing or over-the-top.” - Reader Views“'Risky Pursuit' promises readers that redemption is possible-at any stage of life. With a multi-generational cast and a suspenseful plot, it offers something meaningful for readers... Nancy G. West excels at letting readers inside the minds of characters in three generations-Decker, the troubled teen protagonist, his divorcing parents, and a lonely old man, estranged from his adult children.” - T. Hooker, Amazon Review“Sharply-paced and full of twists and turns, 'Risky Pursuit' leads the reader on a thrilling journey before it reaches a thoroughly satisfying conclusion.” - Keller, Amazon Review“In this captivating thriller, Decker Savage... is compelled to follow a suspicious stranger. His investigation leads to a fast-paced adventure, rising tension, and hidden truths - a touching story and spellbinding mystery.” - Kathleen Danysh, Teacher“Nancy G. West is a masterful storyteller. She has created another unforgettable and complex character in Decker Savage. 'Risky Pursuit' is a heart-pounding page-turner with a wonderful cast of characters who will stick with you long after the story ends.” - Keena Redding, Playwright & Theatre Artist, Atlanta, GAWHY "RISKY PURSUIT" RESONATESBalancing raw emotion with escalating mystery, "Risky Pursuit" offers a unique take on the genre-one that mirrors the emotional and moral challenges today's teens face in a complex, uncertain world. With themes of resilience, trust, and personal accountability, Nancy G. West invites readers to consider how we respond when the people we care about are at risk-and what it means to take action when no one else does.ABOUT THE AUTHORNancy G. West is the author of the award-winning Aggie Mundeen mystery series. Her work has received Lefty Award nominations and praise for its wit, intelligence, and emotional insight. She is a member of Mystery Writers of America and Sisters in Crime and holds a BBA from the University of Texas at Austin & Houston, and an MA in English literature. Nancy began her career writing nonfiction before turning to fiction, where she discovered a passion for creating captivating characters in high-stakes dilemmas. She lives in Texas, where she continues to write mystery/suspense/thrillers that entertain and engage readers of all ages.BOOK INFORMATION and AVAILABILITY"Risky Pursuit" (ISBN 979-8-88653-380-4, Melange Books/Fire & Ice YA, 2025) is available now from the following retailers:.Amazon: ebook, paperback.Bookshop:.Barnes & Noble:.Google Books:.Kobo:.Amazon Author Page:.BookBub:MEDIA & REVIEW REQUESTSFor review copies (PDF or EPUB) or interview opportunities, contact: Nancy G. West – ...For publisher inquiries or paperback requests, contact: Nancy Schumacher – ...

