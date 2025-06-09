Navoba's Operation Matchmaker: Connecting Certified Veteran's Business Enterprises® To Corporate Contracts

Operation Matchmaker links Certified Veteran's Business Enterprises® with corporate buyers, opening doors to new contracts in the private sector.

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Today, The National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA) will host its quarterly Marching Forward Mondays: Operation Matchmaker at 2:00 PM EST, a unique virtual networking event that connects Certified Veteran's Business Enterprises(VBEs) directly with NaVOBA's network of Corporate Alliesthrough carefully curated one-on-one meetings. In just one afternoon, participating VBEs gain direct access to private-sector decision-makers actively seeking capable, competitive suppliers.Operation Matchmaker has become a powerful engine for business growth. Powered by an innovative matchmaking platform developed by My Business Matches, the event helps corporate buyers efficiently connect with qualified veteran suppliers who meet their procurement needs. Last year, the matchmakers brought together 81 corporate buyers and 379 VBEs-including 72 veteran-owned but not yet certified businesses-resulting in 255 meetings. Notably, 11% of these meetings led to requests for proposals, quotes, or information, and 44% of corporate participants reported that the experience generated valuable leads for future business.NaVOBA Certified VBEs provide their company's NAICS codes during registration, enabling the system to align them with corporate buyers actively sourcing within those specific industries.“Our Corporate Allies are looking for specific capabilities, and when there's a match, they want to talk,” said Mimi Lohm, NaVOBA's VP of Corporate Relations. The virtual format makes participation straightforward and cost-effective for both buyers and suppliers, with value that extends well beyond the scheduled meetings.“Operation Matchmaker reflects NaVOBA's unwavering commitment to advancing economic opportunities for certified Veteran's Business Enterprises.” said Adam McCarty, Associate Director of Veterans Business Programs & Strategic Partnerships.“By aligning veteran entrepreneurs with corporate procurement professionals, we aim to bridge the gap between military service and commerce, ensuring that those who served our nation have a seat at the table in today's supply chain economy.” Building on that mission, NaVOBA will soon launch its first Veteran-to-Veteran Matchmaker, designed to foster strong business relationships between certified Veteran's Business Enterprises. This new initiative highlights the power of veterans doing business with one another and reinforces the value of the veteran business community.Want to participate in future Operation Matchmakers? Get certified. Getting certified as a NaVOBA Veteran's Business Enterpriseis the essential first step toward unlocking this private-sector potential.But why get certified? Certification with NaVOBA is more than a credential, it's a strategic gateway to opportunity. It creates visibility for your business in the eyes of corporate procurement teams. It makes your company stand out, with the credibility and visibility required to engage with major buyers across the private sector. With over 900 Fortune 1000 companies recognizing VBEs as preferred vendors, the private-sector landscape offers uncapped contracting potential-far surpassing traditional government contracting channels. It's a market that is just waiting for you to tap into.For veteran entrepreneurs ready to scale, certification isn't just a milestone-it's the launchpad. Whether you're looking to land your first corporate client or expand existing partnerships, becoming a NaVOBA Certified VBE connects you to the right people, programs, and pathways to success.Start your certification journey today and take the next step toward securing your place in the corporate supply chain. Learn more at .

