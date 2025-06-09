Access Fixtures Introduces BOST Post-Top Fixtures - Classic Bostonian Style LED Post Top Lights

BOST LED Post Top Light

BOST Post Top Light Type II Optics MH 10'

BOST Post Top Light Type III Optics MH 10'

BOST Post Top Light Type IV Optics MH 10'

BOST Post Top Light Type V Optics MH 10'

Access Fixtures launches BOST Post-Top LED Lights, a classic Bostonian style with EXTREME-LIFE LEDs for efficient, durable outdoor lighting. BAA/BABA compliant.

Steven Rothschild, CEO

WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Access Fixtures, a leading provider of commercial, industrial, and sports lighting solutions, announces the launch of BOST Post-Top Light Fixtures , Classic Bostonian-Style LED Post Top Lights , a timeless lighting solution that merges traditional design with high-performance LED technology. Designed to replace HID lighting systems up to 100w MH or HPS, the BOST Post Top lights offer architectural appeal, energy-efficient operation, and modern photometric performance for pathways, campuses, public plazas, and outdoor community spaces.

Architectural Grade

With its iconic lantern-style silhouette and refined support structure, the BOST Post Top lights bring classic Bostonian design to contemporary outdoor lighting applications. Crafted from precision-engineered die-cast aluminum, it features a chromate conversion coating and a textured black powder-coat finish for corrosion resistance and durability. Custom RAL color finishes are also available to match site-specific branding or architectural requirements. This architectural-grade construction makes BOST ideal for parks, urban streetscapes, and institutional environments where classic style and rugged performance must coexist.

BAA and BABA Compliant

BOST Post Top fixtures meet both Build America (BAA) and Build America, Buy America Act (BABA) compliance requirements, making them the ideal lighting solution for public infrastructure, transportation hubs, campuses, and other federally funded projects that require domestically sourced and manufactured components.

EXTREME-LIFE with LED Efficiency

Powered by advanced LEDs rated L70 @ 187,000 hours, BOST Post Top fixtures deliver EXTREME-LIFE performance, reducing maintenance and ensuring long-term reliability. Offered in 10w, 19w, and 28w models, they include Kelvin temperature options of 3000K, 4000K, or 5000K, meeting a range of lighting needs for visibility, aesthetics, and compliance.

“The BOST Post Top Light combines architectural tradition with advanced lighting technology,” said Steven Rothschild, CEO of Access Fixtures.“It's designed to perform in many public spaces while maintaining the elegance of historic outdoor lighting. With EXTREME-LIFE LEDs and durable construction, it meets the technical and aesthetic needs of today's infrastructure projects.”

BOST Post Top fixtures are available in Type II, III, IV, or V distributions, feature a UV-stabilized polycarbonate vandal-resistant lens, and are designed to mount on a“P3” 27⁄8′′ O.D. x 3′′ tenon. The fixture operates on 120–277v or 347–480v, includes 0–10v dimming, and comes standard with 2kV surge protection (10kV optional). Optional features include a twist-lock photocell, microwave motion sensor, battery backup, and cold-start battery backup rated to -20°C. BOST is IP66 rated, CSA-listed for wet locations, and compliant with ANSI/UL 1598 and 8750 standards. With an EPA of 0.8 and a 5-year limited warranty, BOST Post Tops deliver reliable, long-lasting illumination in any outdoor environment.

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures is a leading provider of high-performance lighting solutions, committed to delivering innovative products that redefine industry standards. Focusing on sustainability, quality, and versatility, Access Fixtures manufactures a range of lighting fixtures designed to meet diverse needs across various applications. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at .

