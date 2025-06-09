Sony Future Filmmaker Awards Announce Winners Of 2025 Global Competition

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) (Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 9 June 2025) – The Sony Future Filmmaker Awards announced today the 2025 winners during a special ceremony hosted by Emmy-award winner Denny Directo (Entertainment Tonight) in the iconic Sony Pictures Studios Scenic Arts Building in Culver City. Now in its third edition, this trailblazing global awards program for short films established by Creo and sponsored by Sony ignites the careers of emerging visionaries, amplifying bold storytelling from different corners of the world.





Selected for their outstanding work from over 11,750 films submitted by more than 7,500 filmmakers across 158 countries and territories, the winners of the Sony Future Filmmaker Awards 2025 are: Rossana Montoya (Colombia, Fiction), Juliet Klottrup (United Kingdom, Non-Fiction), Santiago O'Ryan & José Navarro (Chile, Animation), and Hayder Hoozeer & Franz Böhm (United Kingdom / Germany, Student). The jury gathered leading figures from the industry including filmmaker and writer Minhal Baig (We Grown Now, Hala, BoJack Horseman); President of 3000 Pictures Elizabeth Gabler (Where the Crawdads Sing, upcoming Klara and the Sun, Life of Pi); Academy Award®-nominated filmmaker Jason Reitman (Saturday Night, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Juno) and award-winning director Justin Chadwick (Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, The Other Boleyn Girl, upcoming Sierra Madre) as Chair of the Jury to evaluate creative excellence and innovative storytelling, selecting the winning filmmakers from a wider shortlist. The Sony Future Filmmaker Awards jury shared their collective admiration for this year's winners and shortlisted filmmakers:“It is truly exciting to look toward the future of filmmaking through the eyes of this incredible group of winners. As new custodians of the craft, each of them brings a particular vision that challenges the status quo as well as breathing new life into the stories we tell. The Sony Future Filmmaker Awards are not only about recognising this talent - they're about supporting and empowering those who will shape the industry for years to come, and we are eager to see how they continue to redefine the cinematic landscape.” The Awards help to inspire, equip, and empower the next generation of filmmakers at a pivotal moment in their careers; as part of their prize, this year's winners and the broader shortlist across the four categories participated in an immersive four-day industry program at Sony Pictures Studios from June 2-5, 2025, culminating in the Awards ceremony. Through a carefully curated program of workshops led by Sony Pictures executives, screenings, and behind-the-scenes access, participants deepened their understanding of the craft and sharpened their skills while forging meaningful connections with industry leaders and fellow creators from around the globe. The program explored topics such as cinematography masterclasses, script-writing, navigating talent deals, cutting-edge technology demonstrations, and the art of soundtracking a story. In addition, the four winners also receive cash prizes and Sony Digital Imaging equipment. The winners of the Sony Future Filmmaker Awards 2025 are: FICTION The Fiction category rewards narrative-led submissions that convey an original fictional story or event. The category winner receives Sony Digital Imaging equipment and a $5,000 (USD) cash prize. In the Fiction category, the winner was presented by Jason Reitman, Academy Award®-nominated filmmaker and Sony Future Filmmaker Awards 2025 jury member: Rossana Montoya (Colombia), My Demon – As they race to the hospital for the imminent birth of their first child, Eva and Jacobo clash over their relationship. Shot in a single 17-minute take, the film infuses the raw emotional intensity of two on-screen characters into this intimate narrative. NON-FICTION The Non-Fiction category awards short films that are predominantly factual in content. These can include archive footage, documentary footage, reenactments and animation. The category winner receives Sony Digital Imaging equipment and a $5,000 (USD) cash prize. In the Non-Fiction category, the winner was presented by Elizabeth Gabler, President, 3000 Pictures and Sony Future Filmmaker Awards 2025 jury member: Juliet Klottrup (UK), Travelling Home – An English Romany Traveller reflects on his heritage and the annual pilgrimage to Appleby Fair. Shot on 16mm film, the analogue texture enhances the film's exploration of time, tradition, and belonging, reflecting Klottrup's collaborative approach with local communities and her visual artistry focused on rural identity. ANIMATION The Animation category embraces filmmakers using stop-motion, motion graphics, computer animation, drawn-on-film, rotoscoping, experimental animation, and additional available techniques. The category winner receives Sony Sony Digital Imaging equipment and a $5,000 (USD) cash prize. In the Animation category, the winner was presented by Minhal Baig, filmmaker, writer, and Sony Future Filmmaker Awards 2025 jury member: Santiago O'Ryan & José Navarro (Chile), Hermanos Casablanca (Casablanca Brothers) – At the height of the Pinochet dictatorship, two divers agree to help an army official in the hope of receiving information on their missing sister in return. The film employs engaging visual storytelling and a muted and dark colour palette to evoke a sense of loss, uncertainty and danger. STUDENT The Student category rewards filmmakers studying a film course at a registered institution at a diploma or degree level worldwide. The category winner and their institution each receive Sony Digital Imaging equipment. In the Student category, the winner was presented by Tatsuhito Tabuchi, Head of New Contents Creation Business Unit, Sony Corporation: Hayder Hoozeer (UK) & Franz Böhm (Germany), The National Film & Television School, Rock Paper Scissors – Based on a true story, a father and son in a warzone hospital face life-or-death choices as their hideout becomes increasingly compromised. Their direction uses stark color contrasts and claustrophobic settings to heighten the film's emotional impact, supporting the actors' powerful performances. Following a successful third edition, the Sony Future Filmmaker Awards will return for a fourth edition in spring 2026, with submissions opening July 2025. To learn more about the winning and shortlisted filmmakers, please visit sonyfuturefilmmakerawards . 2025 WINNERS & SHORTLIST

​​ FICTION ​ ​ Winner ​Rossana Montoya (Colombia), My Demon ​ ​ Shortlist ​Miguel Angel Caballero & Luis Antonio Aldana (USA), The Ballad of Tita and the Machines ​ ​Ethan Evans & Jess Bartlett (UK), Outside Noise ​ ​Alexis Gómez (México), Bumbumpapá ​ ​Meng Han Hsieh (Taiwan) & Menna Morgan (UK), The Test ​ ​Irene Lopez & Robin Asselmeyer (Sweden), Killing R ​ ​Linda Ludwig (Germany) & James Curle (UK), Under The Blue ​ ​Andrew McGee (UK), First Sight ​ ​Florine & Kim Nüesch (Switzerland), Marriage Unplugged ​ ​Robin Takao D'Oench (USA), Fireline ​ ​ ​ NON-FICTION ​ ​ Winner ​Juliet Klottrup (UK), Travelling Home ​ ​ Shortlist ​César Flores Correa (México), A Field That No Longer Smells of Flowers ​ ​Will Hewitt & Austen McCowan (UK), Have You Seen The Beast? ​ ​Kieran Hodges (New Zealand) & Eduardo Vento (Portugal), Justice Brothers ​ ​Annabel Moodie (UK), Friends on the Outside ​ ​Loic Niyonkuru & Floriane Kaneza (Burundi), Before 16 ​ ​Stefan Pollak (UK), ALT Jay ​ ​Kirsten Slemint (Australia), Burnt Country ​ ​Riah Taipodia (India), Khiew Ranei (Black Clay) ​ ​Shaquille Zaki Nathandra & Quina Qaumitaquna Mirxela (Indonesia), Tanah Kitai (Our Land) ​ ANIMATION ​ ​ Winner ​Santiago O'Ryan & José Navarro (Chile), Hermanos Casablanca (Casablanca Brothers) ​ ​ Shortlist ​Rich Farris (UK), From The Top ​ ​Case Jernigan (USA), Noggin ​ ​Fadi Syriani & Jana Wehbe (Lebanon), All This Death (The Day Vladimir Died) ​ ​Leo Wright (UK), The Big Bad Wolf ​ ​ STUDENT ​ ​ Winner ​Hayder Hoozeer (UK) & Franz Böhm (Germany), Rock Paper Scissors ​ The National Film & Television School ​ ​ Shortlist ​Luis J. Arellano (México), Long Journey Till Dawn ​ Centro de Capacitación Cinematográfica ​ ​Muhammed Ashfaque (India), URA ​ K R Narayanan National Institute of Visual Science and Arts ​ ​Gianfranco Fernández-Ruiz & Gus Murray (USA), When Big People Lie ​ American Film Institute ​ ​Faith Olaewe & Doyinsola Ajayi (Nigeria), Angel in the Stone ​ EbonyLife Creative Academy ​ ​ FUTURE FORMAT ​ ​ Winner ​Bijan Gashti (Islamic Republic of Iran), Select/Or ​ ​ Shortlist ​Joni Astin Ariadi (Indonesia), Sleeping Monster ​ ​Siwei Yu (China Mainland), Love is the End ​ ​​

