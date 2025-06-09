Glycolic Acid Market To Reach USD 812.5 Million By 2035, Driven By Demand In Personal Care And Industrial Applications

Glycolic Acid Market Size

Glycolic acid gains popularity in the United States as consumers seek effective skincare solutions suitable for various skin types and visible results.

- Nikhil KaitwadeNEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global glycolic acid market is expected to grow from USD 522.4 million in 2025 to approximately USD 812.5 million by 2035, registering a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. This growth is driven by increasing demand in personal care products due to its exfoliating properties, rising use in textile processing, and growing applications in industrial cleaning solutions.Request Sample Report and Stay Ahead in Your Industry!Driving Forces Behind Market GrowthOne of the primary drivers fueling the growth of the glycolic acid market is the increasing demand for advanced skincare and cosmetic formulations. Glycolic acid, an alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) derived from sugarcane, is widely recognized for its ability to penetrate the skin effectively due to its small molecular structure. This makes it a preferred ingredient in formulations designed to reduce fine lines, acne, and hyperpigmentation, thus meeting the rising consumer demand for youthful, healthy, and radiant skin.Furthermore, consumer awareness of skincare ingredients and product transparency is prompting brands to adopt glycolic acid in a wider variety of personal care products. From facial cleansers and chemical peels to anti-aging serums and body lotions, the compound's versatility continues to push product innovation in both mass-market and premium skincare segments.In addition to personal care, glycolic acid plays a critical role in industrial and institutional cleaning products. Due to its effective descaling and degreasing properties, it is used to remove rust, hard water deposits, and soap scum from surfaces. With industrial hygiene and sanitation standards becoming more stringent, especially in the food processing, healthcare, and hospitality sectors, demand for high-performance cleaning agents containing glycolic acid is on the rise.Textile Industry ApplicationsThe textile industry also presents a strong avenue for glycolic acid market expansion. It is used in dyeing and finishing processes, where it improves fiber strength, facilitates dye uptake, and enhances the quality of the final fabric. Its ability to provide consistent pH control and superior buffering capacity ensures its continued relevance in fabric processing applications. As the global textile and apparel industry witnesses recovery and innovation post-pandemic, the demand for efficient chemical agents is expected to escalate.Explore the Full Report for Detailed Insights!Agriculture and Pharmaceutical Sector InsightsGlycolic acid is gaining recognition in the agricultural sector, particularly in pesticide formulations and as a component in controlled-release fertilizers. Its use supports the effective absorption of nutrients and promotes healthier plant growth. Moreover, in the pharmaceutical space, glycolic acid is utilized in formulations of topical creams and ointments for treating skin disorders, burns, and wounds due to its exfoliating and regenerative properties.Regional Market TrendsFrom a geographical perspective, North America and Europe continue to lead in terms of consumption, driven by well-established cosmetic and healthcare industries. Regulatory support for the use of glycolic acid in consumer and industrial applications further encourages adoption in these regions. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is emerging as a high-growth market, fueled by rapid industrialization, growing disposable income, and an expanding middle-class population with increasing awareness of personal grooming and hygiene.Countries such as China, India, and South Korea are particularly instrumental in boosting market momentum, thanks to strong manufacturing capabilities and rising investments in chemical processing industries. Additionally, the regional focus on environmentally responsible formulations aligns with the biodegradable nature of glycolic acid, making it an attractive option in eco-conscious product portfolios.Key Manufacturers in the Glycolic Acid Market.Chemours Company.DuPont.Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (Merck).China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec).CABB Group.CrossChem.Phibro Animal Health Corporation.Hebei Chengxin Co., Ltd.Shandong Xinhua Pharma Co., Ltd.Zhonglan Industry Co., Ltd.Alfa Aesar (Thermo Fisher Scientific).Parchem fine & specialty chemicals.Haihang Industry Co., Ltd.Avid Organics.Mehul Dye Chem Industries.Griffin InternationalHydrocarbons, Petrochemicals, and Organic Chemicals Industry Analysis:Key Segments of Market ReportBy Grade:Grade is segmented into Technical Grade, Pharma Grade and Industrial Grade.By Source:Natural and synthetic are the two sources.By End-use:End-use is segregated into personal care, chemicals, oil and gas, textile, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, electronics and others.By Region:The industry is spread across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and the Middle East and Africa.Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Chemicals & MaterialsCrotonic Acid Market Size:Fatty Amine Market Share:Butyl Glycol Market Trends:Hexylene Glycol Market Growth:Cyclohexylbenzene Market Forecast:About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. 