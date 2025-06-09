The Space Economy: Large Satellite Groups Merge To Challenge Starlink And Kuiper
Space launches used to be rare, memorable events of global significance. Today, the launch of rockets carrying multiple satellites into orbit is increasingly commonplace. SpaceX alone launched 138 rockets in 2024.
The analyst estimates the space economy market was worth $421 billion in 2024 and will reach $511.2 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4% over the five-year period.
Key Highlights
Space is no longer the sole domain of governments and incumbent aerospace and defense companies. Technological advances in manufacturing, propulsion, and the launch of rockets have made it much easier and less expensive to venture into space.
Those businesses that pursued emerging opportunities have gained a first-mover advantage. SpaceX was the first private company to launch a spacecraft into orbit and return it safely to Earth. Today, it charges clients $69.5 million per launch of the Falcon 9, its partially reusable medium-lift launch vehicle.
The sector has become incredibly competitive, with various start-ups developing similar concepts for cost-effective rockets and satellites to rival the aerospace giants. The large satellite groups continue to consolidate to compete with Starlink and the future Amazon Kuiper mega-constellations. Eutelsat and OneWeb merged in 2022, Viasat acquired Inmarsat in 2023, and SES acquired Intelsat in 2024. This market consolidation will continue.
Report Scope
- The space economy can be broadly defined as the full range of activities that create value and benefits for humans while exploring, researching, understanding, managing, and using space. Space is an extensive industry, and a vast number of companies are helping drive this new economy. From equipment manufacturers to space operations, applications, and services, these comprise many of the world's most technologically advanced and innovative organizations. Understand the impact of the space economy theme. Access the latest data on the space economy theme across all sectors. Identify the leading technological advancements increasing investment into the space economy theme. Understand what leading players are doing in the space economy theme.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary Players Technology Briefing Trends Industry Analysis Value Chain Companies Glossary
Company Coverage Includes:
- AAC Clyde Space Aalyria Aerospace Corporation Airbus Allianz Altius Space Machines Amazon ArianeGroup Arturo.AI Astra Astranis Astroforge Astroscale ATLAS Atomos Atrium Avio Axiom Space Axipeter BlackSky Blue Orbit Blue Origin Boeing Booz Allen CACI Canopius CAPE Analytics Capella Space CAS Space CASC C-COM China Starwin ClearSpace ClimateX CNSA Cobham Comtec Comtech EF Data Contec Copernicus CyberOps DARPA Descartes Labs DLA Piper Energia EOS Data Analytics ESA European Center for Space Law Exolaunch Exotrail ExpanseInsure EY FAA Fairmont FCC FieldFisher Firefly Aerospace GAIT Global Galactic Energy GalaxySpace Gallagher General Dynamics Geospatial Insight Gilat Global Konet Global Space Consulting GOMspace Hanwha Phasor Hexagon HFW Hogan Lovells Hon Hai Hughes Imfostellar Impulse Space Infostellar Inmarsat Intellion Intelsat Invictus Iridium Communications Isar Aerospace Isotropic Systems iSpace ISRO Jones Walker KARI Kongsberg (KSAT) KPMG Kymeta L3Harris Technologies LandSpace Leaf Space Leonardo Lockheed Martin Maana Electric Marsh Maxar Technologies McKinsey MDA MDA (Canada) Microsoft Millbank Moog Munich Re Nanoracks Narda Miteq NASA NearSpace Launch Northrop Grumman OBH Obruta OneWeb Orbex Orbital Insights PA Consulting Parker Hannifin Planet Labs Preligens Priamos Reaction Engines Redwire Relativity Space Rezatec RHEA Group Rikei Rivada Space Rocket Factory Augsburg (RFA) Rocket Lab Roscosmos RTX Safran Satcube Satellogic SEAKR Engineering SES Sierra Nevada Sierra Nevada (Sierra Space) Skyrora Skywatch Space Pioneer Spaceflight SpaceKnow SpaceLink SpaceTec Partners SpaceX Spire Global ST Engineering Swift Geospatial Synspecctive Synspective Taranis Telesat Communications Telespazio TerraMonitor Tethers Unlimited Thales Alenia Space Thales Group The Exploration Company ThinKom ThrustMe TransAstra Trimble United Launch Alliance US Air Force Viasat Virgin Galactic XingWang
