Another Year, Another Win: Stéphane F. Viola Named Moncton's Top Personal Injury Lawyer By Threebestrated® For 2025

MONCTON, NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Navigating a personal injury case is a highly complex, overwhelming process that needs a strategic approach. The stakes are truly high! For someone who is handling a personal injury claim, especially for the first time, the process can not only be scary but can also lead to potential losses down the road. This emphasizes the importance of getting the right advice at the right time from the right expert.In order to help individuals navigate injury claims, ThreeBestRatedhelps them identify top personal injury lawyers as well as other businesses across various fields in their locality.Given that, ThreeBestRatedhas once again named Stéphane F. Viola as one of the top personal injury lawyers in Moncton – marking his seventh consecutive recognition. This continued accolade highlights his unwavering commitment to excellent legal representation and his consistent success in securing positive outcomes for his clients.Stéphane F. Viola: Raising the Bar Year After YearAs an experienced litigator with a particular focus on personal injury and insurance law, Stéphane is known for his pragmatic and business-oriented approach. With nearly three decades of legal expertise, he has built a strong reputation across New Brunswick and Québec. He has been a member of both the Law Society of New Brunswick (1995) and the Quebec Bar (2011).Stéphane is bilingual and has represented both public and private clients before all levels of courts in New Brunswick and Quebec, as well as several administrative tribunals. Drawing on his extensive knowledge to develop effective strategies, he fiercely advocates for his clients' rights and secures the most favorable claims for them. He has acted as lead counsel in various cases that serve as precedents within the legal community. In addition to his primary focus on personal and insurance law, he has also developed strong expertise in corporate, professional and municipal liability.Throughout his career, Stéphane's dedication to public service and the betterment of the legal profession has remained steadfast. His exceptional legal services and contributions to the legal community have earned him numerous accolades, including the ThreeBestRatedaward. Stéphane continues to make a lasting impact in the legal landscape through his law firm Bossé Viola LeBlanc which he co-founded with two other legal experts in 1998.About Bossé Viola LeBlancBossé Viola LeBlanc is a boutique law firm in New Brunswick that specializes in handling personal injury, medical negligence and automobile accident cases. The firm is led by experienced litigators who collaborate on each case to ensure that their clients' best interests are protected. Furthermore, they have a skilled network of legal clerks, paralegals, and assistants that guarantee effective and tireless representation. The cornerstone of Bossé Viola LeBlanc is their core principle:“No Settlement, No Fees”. They maintain a close relationship with their clients, understanding their unique needs and putting them first to achieve favorable results. For more information about Bossé Viola LeBlanc and to contact the expert litigators, visit bosseviolaleblanc .

