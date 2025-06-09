Ink Tees Expands Operations With New Facility In Novi, Michigan

Ink Tees Custom T Shirt

Custom Apparel Product

NOVI, MI, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ink Tees, a custom apparel printing provider, moved into a larger facility on May 16, 2025, to accommodate increasing operational needs. Relocating to 26132 Ingersol Dr., Novi, Michigan 48375, represents a significant step forward for the company, prompted by the need for more space due to outgrowing their existing facility. A grand opening celebration is planned for July 23, 2025.The company offers customizable printing services for t-shirts and other garments, supporting individuals, businesses, and events. Customers can use Ink Tees' design platform or upload their own artwork, selecting from a range of styles and print methods. Ink Tees is equipped to handle both small and bulk orders, providing a scalable solution for branding, gifting, or promotional needs. The platform is built for efficiency, allowing users to complete custom apparel orders with confidence.As demand for personalized apparel continues to grow, Ink Tees' expansion ensures it can meet market expectations while maintaining service quality. The new facility will allow for increased production capacity and improved logistics, enhancing customer experience and supporting long-term growth. The company emphasized that moving into a larger space will better position it to serve new and existing clients more effectively.For more information about Ink Tees and the services it provides, visit their website or call 248-347-3764.About Ink Tees:Ink Tees is a custom apparel printing company based in Novi, Michigan. The company provides a full range of garment printing services, offering design flexibility, fast turnaround, and scalable production options.

Shawn McFaul

Ink Tees Custom T-Shirts

+1 248-347-3764

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.