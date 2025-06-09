5G NTN Market Latest Trends, Outlook, Opportunities, Applications, Advance Technology And Forecast 2029

MENAFN - GetNews)



The size of the global 5G NTN market is expected to increase at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 34.7% from USD 7.2 billion in 2024 to USD 31.7 billion by 2029. One major factor propelling the 5G NTN market is the digital divide. Due to difficult terrain and scarce populations, traditional cell towers have difficulty reaching isolated and rural places, which results in limited or nonexistent internet connection in these areas. 5G NTN gets around these restrictions, especially when using satellite technology. This opens doors for social inclusion, healthcare, education, and economic growth by allowing these neglected areas to finally take part in the digital revolution. As governments and business enterprises work to connect the disconnected, this bridge across the digital divide drives the 5G NTN market.

The 5G NTN market is taking flight due to its ability to revolutionize global connectivity. Unlike traditional networks with limited reach, 5G NTN offers seamless, high-speed connections across borders. This translates to smooth communication for travelers, eliminates roaming worries, and empowers businesses to collaborate globally. This enhanced global connectivity fosters global trade, boosts tourism, and facilitates collaboration amongst multinational corporations, driving significant growth in the 5G NTN market.

“Based on application, the eMBB segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.”

The eMBB segment within the 5G NTN market is characterized by its ability to deliver significantly higher data rates and capacity than previous generations. This advancement enables seamless ultra-high-definition video streaming, immersive virtual reality experiences, and large file transfers in remote or underserved areas where terrestrial networks struggle to provide adequate coverage. By leveraging Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN) such as satellites and High Altitude Platforms (HAPs), eMBB solutions overcome geographical barriers and ensure consistent high-speed internet access across wide areas. This capability is crucial for industries requiring robust connectivity, including media and entertainment, where reliable and high-bandwidth data transmission supports content distribution and live broadcasting without interruptions.

“By location, the isolated segment is expected to hold a higher growth rate during the forecast period.”

In isolated environments such as remote islands or harsh terrains, 5G NTN solutions play a pivotal role in overcoming connectivity challenges unique to these locations. Satellite constellations provide reliable communication links for emergency response, disaster recovery, and environmental monitoring. They enable real-time data transmission for scientific research expeditions, facilitating remote exploration and resource management. Moreover, High Altitude Platforms (HAPs) offer flexible and scalable connectivity options that adapt to the specific needs of isolated communities, supporting sustainable development initiatives and enhancing communication resilience in areas prone to natural disasters or infrastructure limitations..

“Asia Pacific is expected to hold a higher growth rate during the forecast period.”

The 5G NTN market in Asia-Pacific is expanding quickly due to important technology advancements and calculated strategies. China's launch of a new series of high-orbit internet satellites in September 2023, including Chinasat 16, 19, and 26, underscores its commitment to expanding internet coverage across China and neighboring regions, aligning with the Belt and Road Initiative's infrastructure goals across Asia, Africa, and Europe. Simultaneously, Ji's deployment of over 115,000 5G sites in 2024 and Airtel's ambitious plan to introduce 5G services in 300 cities in India highlights the region's robust adoption of 5G NTN solutions. Japan's collaboration between KDDI and SpaceX in September 2023 to introduce satellite-to-cellular services using Starlink satellites further illustrates the region's proactive approach to bridging connectivity gaps, particularly in remote areas. Together, these developments establish Asia-Pacific as the 5G NTN market's fastest-growing region, propelled by creative installations and a resolute commitment to improving connection infrastructure.

Unique Features in the 5G NTN Market

5G NTN offers a unique capability of blending satellite communications with terrestrial mobile networks. This integration ensures ubiquitous coverage, especially in remote, rural, oceanic, or disaster-hit regions where traditional cellular infrastructure is unavailable or unreliable.

Unlike conventional 5G limited by tower-based deployment, 5G NTN provides truly global coverage. It supports uninterrupted communication for mobile platforms like ships, aircraft, and trains, thereby extending connectivity to highly mobile and previously unreachable use cases.

NTNs add a robust layer of redundancy to communication networks, ensuring mission-critical services such as defense, emergency response, and disaster recovery remain operational even during natural calamities or infrastructure failures.

5G NTNs are uniquely equipped to support direct satellite-to-mobile device communication, eliminating the need for specialized terminals or ground stations. This direct access allows seamless use of 5G services without extra hardware, enhancing user convenience.

Major Highlights of the 5G NTN Market

The 5G NTN market is witnessing accelerated growth with the deployment of large-scale Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellations by players like Starlink, OneWeb, and Amazon's Project Kuiper. These initiatives aim to bring high-speed internet to underserved and remote areas globally.

Major telecommunications companies are partnering with satellite operators to extend their 5G coverage beyond terrestrial limits. Collaborations like AST SpaceMobile with AT&T and Globalstar with Apple highlight a trend toward hybrid networks offering seamless connectivity.

The market is significantly shaped by the emergence of direct-to-smartphone satellite services. Leading OEMs and network providers are testing or launching features that allow users to send messages and access emergency services without terrestrial signal dependency.

Government and military applications are among the primary adopters of 5G NTN, utilizing its capabilities for resilient communication in war zones, border surveillance, disaster recovery, and emergency response-driving both investment and innovation.

Top Companies in the 5G NTN Market

The major vendors covered in the 5G NTN market are Qualcomm Technologies Inc (US), SoftBank Group Corporation (Japan), Thales Group (France), Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG (Germany), Keysight Technologies, Inc (US), MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan), SES S.A. (Luxembourg), EchoStar Corporation (US), SpaceX (US), AST SpaceMobile (US), ZTE Corporation (China), GateHouse SatCom (Denmark), OneWeb (UK), Omnispace LLC (US), Nelco (India), Skylo Technologies (US), Globalstar Inc (US), Spirent Communications (UK), Ericsson (Sweden), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Telefonica S.A. (Spain), Viasat Inc, (US), Telesat (Canada), Kuiper Systems (US), Sateliot (Spain), VIAVI Solutions (US), Radisys (US). These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements and collaborations, new product launches, enhancements, and acquisitions to expand their footprint in the 5G NTN market.

EchoStar Corporation

EchoStar is a provider of satellite communications and video delivery solutions. EchoStar Corporation operates in four main segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, and Broadband and Satellite Services. The company provides secure communication services and technologies through its subsidiaries, EchoStar Satellite Services and Hughes Network Systems. The company offers its products and services through satellite, data, and video and broadcast services. EchoStar Satellite Services provides satellite communications infrastructure and solutions to support various industries, such as enterprises, government and defense, and media and broadcast organizations.

Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design and test solutions, structured around three main business segments: the Communications Solutions Group (CSG), the Aerospace, Defense, and Government (ADG) segment, and the Electronic Industrial Solutions Group (EISG). Offering a wide range of products, such as network application solutions necessary for developing technologies like 5G, 6G, and IoT, RF/microwave equipment, and electrical design and test software, the CSG serves the global commercial communications industry. The ADG section provides solutions for electromagnetic spectrum operations, radars, satellites, and surveillance systems to manufacturers and research institutes in the aerospace and defence industries. EISG offers software and equipment for electrical testing, design verification, and production automation in addition to AI-driven test automation solutions. The company focuses on high-value applications in the automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and semiconductor sectors. With more than 32,000 clients in 100 countries, Keysight Technologies has established many contracts, alliances, and alliances with well-known suppliers, cellular carriers, and system integrators.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. is a leading American multinational corporation headquartered in San Diego, California. The company is a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated and specializes in the development and commercialization of wireless telecommunications products and services. Qualcomm is renowned for its pioneering advancements in 5G technology, mobile processors, and cellular modem technologies. The company's innovations in chipsets and software have become integral to the functioning of modern smartphones, tablets, and other wireless devices, making Qualcomm a crucial player in the global technology landscape.

GateHouse SatCom A/S

GateHouse SatCom A/S, based in Denmark, is a prominent provider of satellite communication software solutions. The company focuses on the development of advanced communication protocols and technologies for satellite and wireless communications. GateHouse SatCom's expertise lies in delivering high-performance and reliable software solutions that enable seamless connectivity in challenging and remote environments. Their products are widely used in various industries, including maritime, aerospace, and defense, where robust and secure communication is essential.

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG is a globally recognized German company headquartered in Munich, specializing in electronics and communication technology. Founded in 1933, the company has a long-standing history of innovation in test and measurement equipment, broadcasting, secure communications, and network testing. Rohde & Schwarz's comprehensive portfolio includes spectrum analyzers, signal generators, oscilloscopes, and wireless communication testers. The company's cutting-edge solutions are utilized by industries ranging from telecommunications and aerospace to defense and media, underscoring its reputation as a leader in the technology sector.